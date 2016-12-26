Police: Racist Woman Stabs Black Commuter Who Offered Her A Train Seat

NYPD arrested 30-year-old Stephanie Pazmino for allegedly stabbing a transgender African-American subway rider after he offered to give up his seat.

Some people just don’t deserve any kindness.

Police arrested a Manhattan woman for allegedly stabbing a transgender African-American man in New York City subway — on Christmas, of all days.

The victim’s crime: He offered the racist woman a seat on the otherwise crowded train.

Ijan DaVonte Jarrett, a 44-year-old hairstylist, was on his way home on southbound No. 4 train when he noticed Stephanie Pazmino standing nearby. Unlike everyone else around them, he offered to give up his seat so she could sit.

The woman, however, refused his kind gesture after declaring, “I don’t want to sit next to black people.”

“I got up anyway and said to her that she didn’t have to sit next to me,” said Jarrett. “I took a seat across from her and just forgot all about it.”

When the train arrived at her station, the 30-year-old got up to leave, but instead of thanking Jarrett, she allegedly suddenly started punching him. The deranged woman reportedly stuck him in the arm with a 2-inch knife and slashed his face.

The victim told the authorities he did not even realize he was being stabbed until other commuters stepped into help.

“I ran to the ticket booth to ask the attendant to call the police, she stated that she did, and that I should sit down. And I passed out after that,” Jarrett continued.

The first responders transferred him to a nearby Harlem Hospital while the cops were able to catch Pazmino and confiscate her weapon.

Although Jarrett, who is now in stable condition, isn’t sure if he was attacked for being transgender, the NYPD has ruled it out as a racially motivated incident.

The assailant has been charged with hate crime, reckless endangerment and weapons possession, according to Pix11. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.