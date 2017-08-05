© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Young Stephen Miller Belittled HS Janitors, Refused To Pick Up Trash

“At Santa Monica High School, while running for class pres Stephen Miller was booed off a stage by over 4000 students. I was one of them!”

White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller recently made headlines because of his remarks regarding the Statue of Liberty. He also reportedly stopped talking to a childhood friend because he was Latino.

However, it has now emerged that back in high school, Miller was booed off the stage for making a cringeworthy campaign speech for student government.

In the speech, he angered manyof his classmates by questioning them, “Am I the only one who is sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us?!”

 

After Miller made the controversial remarks, he was booed by his classmates and was reportedly pushed off the stage. As the senior adviser has been in news lately, his classmates at Santa Monica High School have recounted tales of Miller as a teen. 

The video emerged at a crucial point as it is being speculated that Trump may consider appointing Miller as the new communications director. 

Recently, Miller and CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta got into a vicious exchange over the RAISE Act, which would drastically cut legal immigration. After the comments, even conservatives like Fox News host Eric Bolling took the time to criticize him, saying that Trump’s White House should never “put that guy in front of the cameras again.”

 

 

 

Bannon And Miller Are Using Trump To Give Their Bigoted Agenda A Voice

Tags:
