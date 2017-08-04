Stephen Miller Lives In $1 Million Condo Built With Sharia Compliance

The White House adviser, who is notorious for his hard-line views on Islam, is allegedly living in a condo paid for by a Muslim country and built in accordance with Sharia laws.

It appears White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, who recently insulted CNN's Jim Acosta by accusing him of a having a "cosmopolitan bias," is living in a $1 million condo in CityCenter, Washington, D.C.

The area is one of Washington’s most expensive and the complex where Miller lives is described as “the new ideal for sophisticated, modern, urban living," as per its website.

So, as it turns out, Miller's also very "cosmopolitan" himself. However, that's not the only ironic aspect of his tremendously opulent abode.

Not only is Miller's condo worth a million dollars, it's also built in accordance with Islamic rules of construction, Mediaite's LawNews reports.

Citing "a little-noticed report in the Washington City Paper from 2014" by author Aaron Wiener, LawNews' Colin Kalmbacher wrote:

"According to author Aaron Wiener, CityCenterDC was built by Qatari Diar, the real estate investment arm of the tiny Gulf Arab dictatorship led by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani."

For those unaware, Miller is notorious for his hard-line views on Islam. In fact, he is believed to be an integral part of the Islamophobic team in the Trump administration that drafted the Muslim ban.

"And, Wiener’s report notes, CityCenterDC was built to conform to the principles of Islamic law, or Sharia. According to the New York Times, this means no banks allowed at CityCenterDC–due to Sharia’s prohibition against charging interest–which happened to mesh nicely with the original developers’ vision anyway. Thus, Qatar’s $620 million investment came entirely in the form of equity rather than a loan. Establishments focused on selling alcohol were also a non-starter."