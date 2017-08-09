Stephen Miller Calls Trump The 'Most Gifted Politician' Of Our Time

“The media has gotten the president wrong since the day he announced and every day since. And he has been right, and they have been wrong.”

White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller has been making headlines recently for his controversial remarks and for his racist attitude back in school. He is in news once again but this time for praising President Donald Trump in the most absurd way.

During an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, who was filling in on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Miller heaped praise on Trump and said that he is the most gifted politician of our time.

“President Trump is the most gifted politician of our time. He's the best orator to hold that office in generations. (Trump) is the leader of this nationwide and worldwide populist movement and it's about lifting working class people - black, Hispanic, white, all backgrounds,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to criticize the media in the interview.

“The extreme media is going to do whatever they can to tear down this president. The media has gotten the president wrong since the day he announced and every day since. And he has been right, and they have been wrong,” he added.

According to reports, Miller is a top candidate to lead the White House's communications team. Recently, Miller and CNN’s Jim Acosta got into a vicious exchange over the RAISE Act, which would drastically cut legal immigration. (RAISE stands for "Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment.")

It also emerged that in middle school Miller had a friend named Jason Islas, who was Latino. Shortly after both kids entered high school, he simply stopped talking to him for no reason.

Also in high school, the senior adviser was booed off the stage for making a cringeworthy campaign speech for student government.

In the speech, he angered many of his classmates by questioning them, “Am I the only one who is sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us?!”

Following Miller’s comments, Twitter users had a meltdown.

My 9 year-old son is a better orator than @realDonaldTrump. — Diamond in the Rough (@MBoogie18) August 9, 2017

If Trump is the best politician and orator in generations, then Stephen Miller isn't a balding 31-year-old. (@ToddDracula for CAFE) pic.twitter.com/wySUZkuOKG — CAFE (@cafedotcom) August 9, 2017

Weird, didn't know Miller was deaf: Stephen Miller claims Trump is ‘best orator to hold that office in generations’ https://t.co/W3oH7iIxBX pic.twitter.com/4JrtK0lQ8H — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) August 9, 2017

Stephen Miller is delusional, 45 the man that plagiarized Elwood's speech from Legally Blonde???https://t.co/trAkfvaIQU — Geraldine Harlson (@gharlson) August 9, 2017

Trump is the best orator, is to Steven Miller having the best hairline — Alt_Dept of Labor (@alt_labor) August 9, 2017

??????tRUmp the best orator to hold the office in decades- now that's Bigly funny?????? — LSG (@loligaines) August 9, 2017

Hahahahaha! That the stupidest thing I've heard all day. Best orator? Trump doesn't know what that word means. OMG, you ppl are a big joke. — Sunny N. (@SunElla73) August 9, 2017

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters, Jonathan Ernst