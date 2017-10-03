Vegas Mass Shooter Was Verbally Abusive Towards Girlfriend

“He would glare down at her and say — with a mean attitude — ‘You don’t need my casino card for this. I’m paying for your drink, just like I’m paying for you.’”

Stephen Paddock, 64, the man who opened fire on thousands of people and killed at least 59 people in Las Vegas, reportedly verbally abused his girlfriend in public.

According to staff at Starbucks in Virgin River Casino Mesquite, Nevada, they served the couple several times. They added that Paddock berated his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, in public and also described him as “rude” and “mean.”

“It happened a lot,” said Esperanza Mendoza, supervisor of the coffee shop.

She added that he would berate her when she asked to use his casino card to make the purchase.

“He would glare down at her and say — with a mean attitude — ‘You don’t need my casino card for this. I’m paying for your drink, just like I’m paying for you.’ Then she would softly say, ‘OK’ and step back behind him. He was so rude to her in front of us,” said Mendoza.

The supervisor also shared the couple always ordered the same drinks. She said when news channels began airing Paddock’s picture after the massacre; they were shocked to see it was him because they served him so many times.

Another barista shared how Paddock would not allow his girlfriend to order for herself.

“He didn't let her talk,” said the barista.

Paddock’s neighbor’s also shared their experience and said they hardly ever saw him.

“Nobody knew him. I literally never saw him. The house was so quiet, we thought they were snowbirds,” said the neighbor.

Danley is said to be an Australian citizen who was born in Philippines. As investigators sought for answers and tried to reach to the main intent behind the shooting, they planned to interview her.

Paddock reportedly urged Danley to leave the country and return back to the Philippines before he went on the deadly rampage. However, she has now returned to the United States and authorities are eager to question her.

A police official in Manila, the Philippine capital, and a law enforcement official in the United States, both speaking on condition of anonymity, said Federal Bureau of Investigation agents were meeting Danley on arrival.

The U.S. official said Danley was not under arrest but the FBI hoped she would consent to be interviewed voluntarily.

The woman had assured her family she has a “clean conscience” following Sunday night’s rampage, her brother told ABC News in the Philippines.

Investigators are also examining a $100,000 wire transfer Paddock sent to an account in the Philippines that “appears to have been intended” for Danley, a senior U.S. homeland security official said on Tuesday.

The official, who has been briefed regularly on the probe and spoke on condition of anonymity, said investigators’ working assumption was that the money was intended as a form of life insurance payment for Danley.

It is interesting to learn that Paddock claimed so many innocent lives, he possessed large amount of weapons and he mistreated his girlfriend in public but he still doesn’t “fit the profile” of a terrorist.

Thumbnail: Reuters