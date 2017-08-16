Steve Bannon Challenges Left To 'Tear Down More Statues'

In the wake of Charlottesville violence, Bannon believes the real issue at hand are "liberals" who are tearing down Confederate monuments.

The riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, resulted in three deaths; one of an anti-racism protester named Heather Heyer and two officers, Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen and Trooper Berke M. M. Bates, who were keeping a watch on the demonstrations.

Various white supremacist groups, including neo-Nazis and members of the so-called alt-right movement, had organized the rally. When anti-racism protesters responded to their hate with counter protests, violence erupted.

Several white supremacists were photographed engaging in hostilities. In fact, James Alex Fields Jr., the man who allegedly caused Heyer's death by ramming his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters, was a self-identified neo-Nazi.

Yet, the White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon believes the real issue at hand are "liberals" who are tearing down Confederate monuments in North Carolina and Maryland.

While addressing the removal of Confederate monuments across the country, Bannon said the left's racism accusations against President Donald Trump would only make his position stronger in the eyes of the American people.

“President Trump, by asking, ‘Where does this all end’ — Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln — connects with the American people about their history, culture and traditions,” he said, according to the New York Times.

“The race-identity politics of the left wants to say it’s all racist,” Bannon added. “Just give me more. Tear down more statues. Say the revolution is coming. I can’t get enough of it.”

Bannon is a self-proclaimed white nationalist. His obsession of right versus left, East versus West and Christianity versus Islam is not new. In fact, nearly three years ago, he called for the formation of a "Christian militia" to prepare for a "holy war" with Islam.

Instead of focusing more on the actions of white supremacists - whom he conveniently let off the hook by calling them "clowns" - Bannon is engaging incendiary language to pit the right against left - and that is not good.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters