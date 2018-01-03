Steve Bannon Says Trump Tower Meeting With Russians Was 'Treasonous'

In a book that reveals aspects of Trump's inner circle, an interview with Steve Bannon reveals the strategist thinks Trump Jr. is "going to crack like an egg."

UPDATE: President Donald Trump has responded to comments made by his former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who suggested in an interview that a meeting between the Trump campaign and Russian agents in 2016 bordered on treason.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency," Trump wrote in a statement. "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

Trump statement: “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.” Via pool pic.twitter.com/KZXXMDe5O9 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 3, 2018

Trump also stated that Bannon had “very little to do” with his campaign victory in 2016. “Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama,” Trump added, referring to a special election that was held earlier in December.

Trump further accused Bannon of leaking stories to the media while working for him. Bannon "spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was." Trump wrote.

A former adviser and trusted ally to Donald Trump is calling a meeting between the president’s son, his son-in-law, and Russian officials that took place in the campaign summer of 2016 a "treasonous" activity.

Steve Bannon, who was chief strategist in the Trump White House before being forced out from his position in August 2017, was interviewed for a booK set to be published that looks at the president's inner circle during his first year in office. While speaking to author Michael Wolff, Bannon said that investigators looking into the president's son are "going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV."

Bannon remarked that the meeting between Trump Jr., adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Russians who promised dirt on Trump's Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, was incredibly short-sighted. "The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers," he revealed, according to The Guardian's reporting. "They didn’t have any lawyers."

In no uncertain terms, Bannon was very critical of the meeting, even going so far as to say that the Trump campaign erred in not contacting the authorities. "Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad sh*t, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately," he said.

Steve Bannon is a lot of things, but the voice of reason he rarely is. In this instance, however, he's absolutely correct: top members of the Trump campaign acted foolishly in meeting with Russian agents who have deep ties to the Kremlin. They further made a mistake in not alerting the FBI or any other law enforcement agency of the meeting after being briefed that same summer on how Russia would try to infiltrate their campaign, a warning that was given to them around August of 2016.

That they didn’t make contact with law enforcement over the meeting and the attempts by Russian officials to coordinate with their campaign speaks volumes to the “win by any means necessary” mentality that the Trump campaign had — and it’s highly revealing of how the campaign may not have even cared about that possibility at all, perhaps welcoming it.

More evidence of wrongdoing must be uncovered, and the investigation into the president’s campaign must continue unimpeded. But as additional information comes out every week, it seems that accusations of collusion between Russia and Trump may have some truth to them, despite the protestations made by the president on an almost daily basis on Twitter.