Bannon Quietly Slips Away As Reporter Asks Him About Roy Moore

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was an ardent supporter of Roy Moore, the far-right, populist candidate and alleged child molester.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was hit hard by Republican Roy Moore’s defeat in the special elections in Alabama. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell treated his viewers to what can be defined as one of the best moments ever captured on camera.

A reporter can be seen asking Bannon about Moore’s stunning loss – and his expression says it all.

“We now have the video of Steve Bannon tonight, his first reaction to this huge defeat for Steve Bannon personally,” O’Donnell said. “The only hint I have for you before you see it is that Steve Bannon is speechless.”

In the short video, Bannon walks away without uttering a word after hearing of Moore’s defeat, when a reporter asks him, “Mr. Bannon, isn’t this a huge defeat for you?”

The Breitbart C.E.O. humiliation is evident on his face as he goes towards his black Cadillac Escalade before quickly leaving.

Soon after Bannon was fired, he decided to focus on far-right, populist Republican candidates, and Moore was one of his favorites, they both share the same anti-Muslim Islamophobic rhetoric’s.

Moore, an outspoken evangelical Christian who has twice lost his position as the state's top judge and an alleged sexual child molester was twice removed from his seat on Alabama’s highest court. But Bannon was actively campaigning for the sexual molester even more than President Donald Trump himself.

“They want to destroy Judge Roy Moore and you know why?” Bannon had asked at the rally in Fairhope, Alabama. “They want to take your voice away.”

Bannon’s endorsement of Moore in the GOP primary earlier this fall probably helped him to defeat the party-backed Sen. Luther Strange, making the election all-the-more contentious. At first, Trump had supported Moore’s opponent Luther Strange, later he backed the alleged child molester.

But soon after Moore lost, Trump suggested his original endorsement of current Sen. Luther Strange was due to his belief that Moore couldn’t win the election against Jones, and placed blame on Moore for his own defeat.

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Moore lost to Democratic candidate Doug Jones all thanks to African-American voters. He won nearly 96 percent of the black vote.

