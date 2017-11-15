Steve Mnuchin And Wife Pose With Sheets Of Cash - Break The Internet

© Reuters, Saul Loeb

Amna Zaman
As soon the pictures came out on the internet, Twitter lit up with jokes and roasted the two for posing with the individual bills.

 

 

After making headlines for requesting a government jet for their honeymoon, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton once again made it to news – but this time for a ridiculously bizarre meme that is taking the internet by storm.

Mnuchin visited the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., along with his wife, Linton, who was apparently dressed as Darth Vader and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza to take a look at the newly printed $1 bills that has their signatures. Linton also accompanied the two during the visit.

It was all normal until the couple decided to use the freshly printed sheets of cold, hard cash as a prop during a photo op.

As soon the pictures came out on the internet, Twitter users roasted the two for posing with the individual bills, which are expected to begin circulating in December.

“Find someone who looks at you the way Louise Linton looks at Steve Mnuchin holding a sheet of dollar bills with his name on them,” wrote one user.

While Renee Graham, of the Boston Globe tweeted, “Louise Linton holds the great love of her life. Also pictured, her husband #StevenMnuchin.”

“Just a friendly reminder that the GOP wants to raise taxes on the middle class & take health insurance away from millions of Americans so people like Louise Linton and Steve Mnuchin can get a tax cut,” another user wrote.   

The couple got married in summer and was initially criticized when Mnuchin requested a government jet to shepherd him and his new wife overseas for their romantic holiday at the phenomenal cost of approximately $25,000 per hour.

The trip would have cost Americans hundreds of thousands of dollars in total, but thankfully news reports and official complaints of the morally questionable request spurred an "inquiry" by the Treasury Department's Office of the Inspector General.

The OIG informed reporters that Mnuchin's request was unusual, as government planes are usually used by cabinet members only in "extreme" situations.

 

 

 

 

 

Steve Mnuchin Requested $25,000 Per Hour Gov't Jet For Honeymoon

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Saul Loeb

donald trump internet louise linton news photo photo op social media steve mnuchin taxpayers twitter united states us news washington dc washington dc news white house
