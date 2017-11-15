Steve Mnuchin And Wife Pose With Sheets Of Cash - Break The Internet

As soon the pictures came out on the internet, Twitter lit up with jokes and roasted the two for posing with the individual bills.

These photos of the Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton cackling over new dollar bills with his signature on them look like stills from a slapstick action movie villain montage pic.twitter.com/J7YWOXS627 — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) November 15, 2017

After making headlines for requesting a government jet for their honeymoon, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton once again made it to news – but this time for a ridiculously bizarre meme that is taking the internet by storm.

Mnuchin visited the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., along with his wife, Linton, who was apparently dressed as Darth Vader and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza to take a look at the newly printed $1 bills that has their signatures. Linton also accompanied the two during the visit.

It was all normal until the couple decided to use the freshly printed sheets of cold, hard cash as a prop during a photo op.

As soon the pictures came out on the internet, Twitter users roasted the two for posing with the individual bills, which are expected to begin circulating in December.

“Find someone who looks at you the way Louise Linton looks at Steve Mnuchin holding a sheet of dollar bills with his name on them,” wrote one user.

While Renee Graham, of the Boston Globe tweeted, “Louise Linton holds the great love of her life. Also pictured, her husband #StevenMnuchin.”

“Just a friendly reminder that the GOP wants to raise taxes on the middle class & take health insurance away from millions of Americans so people like Louise Linton and Steve Mnuchin can get a tax cut,” another user wrote.

The couple got married in summer and was initially criticized when Mnuchin requested a government jet to shepherd him and his new wife overseas for their romantic holiday at the phenomenal cost of approximately $25,000 per hour.

The trip would have cost Americans hundreds of thousands of dollars in total, but thankfully news reports and official complaints of the morally questionable request spurred an "inquiry" by the Treasury Department's Office of the Inspector General.

The OIG informed reporters that Mnuchin's request was unusual, as government planes are usually used by cabinet members only in "extreme" situations.

Mnuchin: We need to fight the perception that we're just a couple of out-of-touch plutocrats

Treasury PR person: Hold on boss I've got just the thing pic.twitter.com/uFT2vGzujw — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 15, 2017

So much going on in this photo but I am shocked to find out Steven Mnuchin’s wife killed Han Solo pic.twitter.com/Ic2GBIemGC — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) November 15, 2017

Mnuchin (VO): She loves me for my charm. My grace. My wit.

NARRATOR: She did not love him. pic.twitter.com/nEjXevxVQr — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 15, 2017

I’m starting to get the feeling that Louise Linton may not have married Steven Mnuchin because of his charm, wit, or rugged good looks. pic.twitter.com/6ADfGuemKP — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) November 15, 2017

Beautiful photo of Louise Linton with the love of her life and also Steven Mnuchin pic.twitter.com/MOfKzrF9u1 — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) November 15, 2017

