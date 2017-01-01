Racist Man Attacks Asian Woman Before Saying ‘Go Back To Your Country’

“He was moving his arms. He said ‘I'm going to punch you.’ He said, ‘f***ing Asians, go back to your country with your dogs.’ He said this three or four times.”

A former Iraq security worker was caught on camera punching an Asian woman repeatedly in New South Wales, Australia.

Steven Burke, 34, can be seen in the video attacking Jing Song. He can also be heard saying, “get out of my face.” The terrified woman tells him, “You are punching a woman.” However, his punches grow harder and harder.

The woman then panics and called for help.

Song and Burke reportedly had an interaction when the two were walking on the street late at night on Oct. 3, 2016. Song, along with her friend Guo, was walking her dog when Burke made a racist comment on her.

He told Song to “Go back to China” and reportedly punched her five times in the face and kicked her in the stomach. According to a police statement, Burke approached the two women from across the road.

“He was talking but we couldn't hear what he was saying. He let go of his dog and walked across the road to us and said, ‘Get out of my place, get away with your dogs.’ He was moving his arms. He said ‘I'm going to punch you.’ He said, ‘f***ing Asians, go back to your country with your dogs.’ He said this three or four times,” Guo told police.

Earlier this year, Burke pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months in prison. However, he was later released on bail and has been out of the prison since two months.

After the incident, Song suffered significant facial injuries. She was off from work for more than six months and also experienced emotional trauma.

“The circumstances of the incident show, in my view, an unprovoked, unwarranted attack on [Ms Song] who was only going about her business taking her dogs out for a walk late at night in a quiet residential street,” said Karen Robinson, Downing Centre Local Court magistrate.

Sergeant Patrick Schmidt said Burke had shown no remorse.

“Young women should be able to walk at night time without fear of this happening, putting aside suburbs or affluence,” Sergeant Schmidt said.

He is now set to appear again in the District Court on September 13.

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters