Whenever African Americans stand up for their rights or protest incidents of police violence against members of their community, the right-wing “All Lives Matter” folks begin to tout black-on-black violence, claiming it is an epidemic much more significant than police brutality.

Well, a recently released Bureau of Justice Stats report has debunked that myth.

The Department of Justice recently published a report titled “Race and Hispanic Origin of Victims and Offenders, 2012-15,” revealing how black-on-black violence dropped by 78 percent between 1994 and 2015. The rate of white-on-white crime declined in a similar manner.

Secondly, according to the FBI, almost 89 percent of black homicide victims were killed by other blacks. Similarly, 81 percent of white victims were killed by white offenders during the same period.

The reason: most victims know their assailants.

Thus, if black-on-black crime is an epidemic, why don’t people talk about white-on-white violence too?

Furthermore, nearly 41% of violent victimizations reported between 2012 and 2015 were interracial.

“Among black victims, 63 percent of violent victimizations were committed by black offenders, 11 percent by white offenders and 7percent by Hispanic offenders,” according to the DoJ report. “Among white victims, 57 percent of victimizations were committed by white offenders, 15percent by black offenders and 11 percent by Hispanic offenders.”

It is about time people stop using “black-on-black violence” rhetoric to justify their willful ignorance of police brutality against members of African American community.

