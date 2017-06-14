Stranger Catches Baby Thrown From Burning Grenfell Tower

A London man is a hero after stepping in to catch a baby when he or she was thrown from a ninth or 10th story window of the burning Grenfell Tower.

An infant is lucky to be alive after being thrown from a London building that was engulfed in flames.

An onlooker caught the baby who was thrown from “the ninth or 10th floor” of the north Kensington building, according to witness Samira Lamrani, BBC News reports.

"People were starting to appear at the windows, frantically banging and screaming,” Lamrani recounted. "The windows were slightly ajar - a woman was gesturing that she was about to throw her baby and if somebody could catch her baby.Somebody did, a gentleman ran forward and managed to grab the baby."

What Lamrani described was a horrific scene of people “from all angles, banging and screaming for help.”

According to BBC News, 12 people died and 18 others are in critical condition as a result of the blaze that swallowed up Grenfell Tower. It is believed that the fire started on the fourth floor and spread rapidly. Sadly, police expect the number of casualties to rise.

Firefighters were able to rescue 65 people while many others made their own way out.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but an investigation is underway.

One thing we can be sure of is that the witness who caught the baby is nothing less than a hero.