Student Posts Classmates’ Photo In ‘Slaves For Sale’ Craigslist Ad

by
Cierra Bailey
“I’m just really aggravated and I’m surprised somebody would do that to me,” said Thalia Solomon who was one of the girls in the photo featured in the post.

“Two Slaves for Sale” is what was advertised in a recent Craigslist post that resulted in a Florida high school teen's suspension. 

An unidentified male student at Fleming Island High School took a photo of two of his black female classmates and used it to create the racist ad, which he actually posted online, The Root reports.

“Two healthy slave gals for sale. Good condition hard work ethic. If you need another pair of hands in the farm or house you are in luck,” the post read.

The ad was originally posted on Wednesday night and was spotted by a woman who was looking for farming and gardening tools.

“I was searching through the farms and garden section of Craigslist and stumbled upon this,” Lexis Potter said. “It’s a sick, disgusting ‘joke’ and a horrible reflection upon this school and students.”

The post was eventually flagged and removed, but before those actions were taken the ad had been seen by hundreds of users.

The Clay County school district released a statement about the troubling situation:

“We do not tolerate this type of behavior and we are disheartened that any of our students would be subject to discrimination. Fleming Island High School administration and district leadership are working together to create a schoolwide plan of action to strengthen the climate and culture while celebrating the school’s diversity.”

While the student responsible for the post has only received a 10-day suspension, the school administration is considering possible further disciplinary action which could include expulsion or transferring him out of the school, according to The Root.

The ethnicity of the student is unknown; however, the ignorant stunt is inexcusable regardless of whether the student was of another race or if he thought it was OK because he, himself, is black.

In addition to being racist, the post was humiliating and incredibly reckless. Posting people’s photos on open platforms without their permission is a boundary that shouldn’t have been crossed, and especially not for such a hateful purpose. 

