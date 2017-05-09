Suffering A Heart Attack While On Call, A Paramedic Saves His Own Life

Putting decades of experience as a paramedic to the ultimate test, a man kept his cool while on the job and diagnosed himself with suffering a major heart attack.

While on duty, an Australian paramedic began experiencing "crushing chest pain and tingles down both arms." He was able to stay calm, diagnose himself with a heart attack, and rush himself to the hospital using his own ambulance.

"I thought, 'Oh...that's not right,'" David Watson, 52, told an Australian radio program.

Using his own electrocardiography machine (ECG), Watson discovered that his heartbeat was dangerously irregular and was able to diagnose himself as being in the midst of a major heart attack. Having been a paramedic for 25 years, he knew what to do and realized that his only chance of survival was himself.

"Trying to save my heart muscle, I took myself in the ambulance to the hospital, and rang their doorbell and told them I had chest pain," he explained to a news conference at Ambulance Victoria.

His body under deadly stress, Watson drove almost a mile to the nearest emergency room, after which he was airlifted to another hospital for treatment. There doctors removed a clot from one of his arteries.

"I was awake the whole time. They removed a clot and put a stent in," Watson remembered. "I'm lucky to be alive because I was so quick to get on to it, because I was able to self-diagnose."

Listen to Western Victorian paramedic David Watson describe to @3AW693 the day he realised he was suffering an AMI https://t.co/C2tyhKZfVb — PA VIC (@ParamedicsVIC) May 8, 2017

Michael Wells, a Mobile Intensive Care paramedic, told reporters at an Ambulance Victoria press conference that Watson's "calm thinking" and self-diagnosis saved his life.

Described by his wife as a "fit" man, Watson and his employers have still decided to take precautions to ensure he is healthy before going back to work. His supervisors have given him two months off to rest and recover and Watson has removed all unhealthy treats from his home. Once he is in the clear, he will go back to saving lives, but hopefully not his own again.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Max Pixel