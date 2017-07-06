Racist Letter Tells Family To Mow Lawn Because ‘This Isn’t The Ghetto’

“This isn’t the ghetto and your home looks trashy,” the letter read and told Sullivan to cut down his grass.

So, apparently, some overgrown grass is reason enough to harass your neighbors. That’s what happened to a black family in Fishers, Indiana.

The Sullivan family received a nasty letter in their mail box, one which “helpfully” stated the “price” for not taking care of their lawn and informed them they were not living in a “ghetto.”

On Wednesday, Chris Sullivan, got the surprise of his life, when he opened up the letter and read the words, “This isn’t the ghetto and your home looks trashy.” It also told him to mow the lawn and get rid of the weeds.

“(I) opened it started reading the first few lines and checked to see if anybody was watching and I finished it and was just like here we go,” Sullivan said. “The biggest thing is just disheartening.”

Sullivan believed he was targeted less because of the condition of his lawn and more because of the fact he was black.

“Sucks that it happened to me, sucks that it happens to anybody in 2017,” the father of two said.

A few neighbors, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox59 the homeowner association was stern about cutting their grass and they did not believe the letter was racist. The letter was signed "the neighborhood Britton Ridge association,” however, Sullivan believes the division was not responsible for the memo.

Sullivan moved to Indiana just a couple of months ago to be near his family and asked whoever has sent the message not to be racist and nasty.

“We are not moving and if you had enough courage you would just say hello and ask me to trim my tree down. I’m human, I eat, breath, sleep just like you do,” he said.

However, the note has alarmed him and now Sullivan is planning to install security camera around his home as a precaution. He is now also concerned whether he should send his 6-year-old son to the school in the area.

“In the end result you can’t fight fire with fire, there’s other ways to go about it and that’s what I intend on doing,” Sullivan said.