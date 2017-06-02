Supermarket Blast In Iranian City Of Shiraz Injures 37

Iran's state media reported that the cause was still being investigated.

An explosion in a supermarket in the southern city of Shiraz injured 37 people, Iran's state media reported on Saturday, saying the cause was still being investigated.

The explosion occurred at 12.45 a.m. (2115 GMT) in the city's Hypermarket centre, the reports said.

None of those injured was in critical condition, the head of the medical emergency centre of Fars Province was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

15 injured in an explosion at a commercial district in #Iran's city of #Shiraz, Fars Province, reason unknown https://t.co/X0Z8QWjOCy — SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) June 2, 2017

The explosion was loud enough to be heard in most neighbourhoods of Shiraz, IRNA reported, adding that walls of the supermarket had collapsed.

The head of fire department in Shiraz was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency that the building was evacuated and experts were investigating the cause of the incident.