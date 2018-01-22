Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reflects On Her Own #MeToo Experience

Ruth Bader Ginsburg celebrates the #MeToo movement and shares a time when a chemistry instructor tried to take advantage of her in the 1950s.

All are welcome to join a community conversation about the #MeToo movement Tuesday, January 23, 12:30 - 2:00 pm in College Hall 202. pic.twitter.com/F73XMIHwti — Regis (@RegisCollege_MA) January 22, 2018

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has a #MeToo story to tell. She shared while at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, for the premiere of "RBG," a documentary about her life.

NBC News reported that Ginsberg, 84, spoke about how when she was a college student, a Cornell chemistry instructor she sought help from before a test did her a favor that was expected to be returned. But Ginsburg wasn’t having it.

She said that he gave her a so-called practice test, but when it came time to take the real test the next day, there was nothing different about the practice one because the exams were identical.

"And I knew exactly what he wanted in return," Ginsburg said.

So, she called him out.

Read More Why Did Hollywood Stay Silent About Harvey Weinstein For So Long?

According to her recollection, she "went to his office and said, 'How dare you! How dare you do this!' And that was the end of that."

Ginsburg went on to become a well-known women's rights lawyer followed by the second woman ever appointed to the nation's highest court. She has the courage some women who were in her position wish they had in their #MeToo moments, but for certain reasons, didn’t have the chance to do so.

"It's about time. For so long women were silent, thinking there was nothing you could do about it, but now the law is on the side of women, or men, who encounter harassment, and that's a good thing," Ginsburg told NPR's Nina Totenberg, regarding the #MeToo movement.

Ginsburg suggested that sexual harassment occurred often in the 1950s.

"Every woman of my vintage knows what sexual harassment is, although we didn't have a name for it," Ginsburg said.

Women have been extremely silent about sexual assault in fear of retaliation and embarrassment in the past, but enough is enough, and Ginsburg's story exemplifies that notion.

Read More Four Female US Senators Reveal Their #MeToo Sexual Harassment Stories

Banner/Thumbnail Image Credit: Flickr, European University Institute