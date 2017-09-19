An Activist Went Undercover With The Alt-Right. Here’s What He Learned

Swedish student Patrik Hermansson went undercover for a year to investigate far-right extremists on behalf of anti-racism organization Hope Not Hate.

The deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, made one thing abundantly clear: these fascist groups do not solely exist on the internet chat rooms anymore. The nationalist mindset of these far right extremist groups has always been a source of concern, but their rapid expansion in both the Untied States as well as the United Kingdom is extremely alarming, to say the least.

To learn how the alt-right movement is expanding on both sides of the Atlantic and discover their nefarious political agenda, a Swedish anti-fascist activist went undercover for an entire year to investigate the international alt-right movement.

Patrik Hermansson, a 25-year-old student, travelled from Sweden to London to New York City and even Charlottesville during his mission on behalf of U.K.-based anti-racism organization Hope Not Hate.

“I presented myself as a political refugee from the left-wing dictatorship of Sweden,” Hermansson told Swedish newspaper. “I talked about no-go-zones. That Sweden was collapsing under mass immigration. Many fascists worship Viking-Sweden, the idea of clean white race and a pure, original masculinity.”

Hermansson was also able to spend some time with Alt-Right Corporation founding member Jason Reza Jorjani, an Iranian-American who bragged about his “contacts” with the White House. He even referred to himself as the “link man” to the Trump administration and mentioned ties to President Donald Trump’s then-chief strategist and known white nationalist, Steve Bannon.

Read More Dylann Roof Wants To Fire His Lawyers Because They Are Not White

“It’s gonna end with the expulsion of the majority of the migrants, including [Muslim] citizens,” Jorjani told Hermansson at an Irish bar in New York City earlier this year. “It’s gonna end with concentration camps and expulsions and war at the cost of a few hundred million people.”

Jorjani also spoke about the Europe openly embracing fascism in near future.

“We will have a Europe, in 2050, where the bank notes have Adolf Hitler, Napoleon Bonaparte, Alexander the Great,” he continued. “And Hitler will be seen like that: like Napoleon, like Alexander, not like some weird monster who is unique in his own category — no, he is just going to be seen as a great European leader.”

Interestingly, when the New York Times approached Jorjani, who has since reportedly stepped down from his position at AltRight.com, and inquired about his supposed ties to the government, the white supremacist said he only meant he had been “in touch” with some people close to the president.

Even if Jorjani was exaggerating about his connections to the White House, his statements are concerning given the fact that Trump has surrounded himself with known white supremacists and continues to defend the far-right extremists despite severe criticism.

“Importantly, on both sides of the Atlantic the Alternative Right has managed to galvanize a whole new generation of far-right activists,” Hope Not Hate stated on its website. “While a smattering of long term far-right stalwarts have adopted the moniker, the Alternative Right is, at its core, driven by young people. It is hard to remember a far-right movement that has succeeded in attracting so many young activists, including many not archetypically drawn to fringe right wing politics.”

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Joshua Roberts