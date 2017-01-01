Wave Hit Body Boarder So Hard, It Burst His Lung

“I came back up and I was coughing heaps. I was feeling really dizzy. All this stuff was coming up, and I realized it was blood,” said the wave stricken body boarder.

Body boarders usually hit the waves for a thrilling adventure.

But a body boarder named Jack Baker faced a terrifying wave that burst his lungs, making him cough blood at Cape Solander in Sydney, Australia.

The video shows Baker being thrown back in the sea through the air by a forceful wave. The adventure enthusiast mentioned he was coughing up blood after he resurfaced. He had to be hospitalized, because the intense wave left Baker with severe internal bruising.

“I came back up and I was coughing heaps. I was feeling really dizzy. All this stuff was coming up, and I realized it was blood,” Baker recalled. “So much was coming out of my mouth I couldn't believe it. I thought I was going to die.”

As evident from the clip, the massive four-foot wave hits Baker’s board so hard he flew up in the air, falling back to the seashore within seconds.

Baker recalled feeling as if someone was going to get injured, noticing the fierce sea just a day before he encountered this deadly episode himself.

“I was getting angsty because bigger waves weren't really barreling that good. I caught a couple insider waves before I said to the photographer shooting in water that the backwash was going to kill someone today,” he explained.

Backwash refers to the true and forth motion of waves. It is when a high tide wave rushes up onto the beach and then returns back forcefully. Backwash in the sea attracts surfers to crash through the sea.

Baker mentioned the backwash in the sea tempted him to crash the seashore — but this wave was monstrous.

“The next thing I knew everything went fuzzy. I remember questioning if I was in the water yet. I had no recollection of being in the air. The next thing I knew I hit the deck,” he continued.

The surfer mentioned around 15 people helped him out of his miserable situation, taking him to the hospital. But giving up on surfing was not an option. He explained he would feel better once he is “back in the surf.”

And while that is some determination, Baker and all other thrill seeking surfers must always remember that a backwash in the sea is powerful to knock people off their feet even in the short distance between breaking waves and deep waters.

Don’t go overboard for some adventure at the cost of your life. Always make sure you are fully equipped and surf safe.