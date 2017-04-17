Syrian Photographer Drops Camera To Save Boy's Life After Deadly Blast

There are times when a photojournalist must decide whether or not they are going to take photographs or take action, especially in times of crisis.

"It's important to be human first, photographer second," said Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and photojournalist Deanne Fitzmaurice. The line between observer and active participant is one professionals like Fitzmaurice make a living out of of walking, and it can lead to ethical questions that have been debated for decades.

The roles photojournalists find themselves shifting between are perhaps most starkly present in war zones.

In the bloody aftermath of a deadly suicide bombing on Saturday, Syrian photographer and activist Abd Alkader Habak stopped taking photographs in order to save lives.

Habak was working in Rashidin, an area in the outskirts of Aleppo, when the nearby blast threw him off his feet, knocking him out. When he regained consciousness moments later, Habak decided that photos could wait and ran towards the decimated convoy of buses that had shortly before been a chance at safety for civilian refugees.

"The scene was horrible — especially seeing children wailing and dying in front of you," he told CNN. "So I decided along with my colleagues that we'd put our cameras aside and start rescuing injured people."

The first child Habak tried to help was already dead. As he ran towards another child of about six or seven, someone yelled after him that this boy was dead too. However, Habak saw that he was breathing, though barely.

Picking up the critically injured child, he made a dash back to safety, during which he said the boy was "firmly holding my hand and looking at me." Habak left him at an ambulance and ran back to help other children. He said that he did not know if the boy was still alive.

When he tried to save another child, only to discover that they already died, Habak collapsed in grief. An unknown photographer caught the image on camera. Muhammed Alrageb, another photojournalist on the scene, began taking pictures again after helping to get civilians to safety. He captured Habak's initial frantic dash towards the the ambulance with the boy he found alive.

"I wanted to film everything to make sure there was accountability," Alrageb said to CNN, adding that he felt proud to see fellow journalists at the scene helping to save lives. Please visit the CNN article linked above for Alrageb's photograph.

The BBC reports 126 people were killed in the suicide bombing over the weekend. At least 68 were children.

"I was overcome with emotion," said Habak. "What I and my colleagues witnessed is indescribable."

The world feels quite the same way after witnessing Habak's decision amidst the carnage. He and his colleagues have shown that, while a picture may be worth a thousand words, it is certainly not worth a life.