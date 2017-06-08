A pregnant Syrian woman in labor was denied care at a Lebanese hospital due to her finances, thus forcing her to give birth on the ground outside.

A Syrian woman in Lebanon giving birth in the street because hospitals there won't admit patients unable to pay pic.twitter.com/TegcJ88VKx — Patricia Akhtar (@maria_thaler) June 8, 2017

A Syrian woman was forced to give birth to her newborn at the front entrance of a hospital. Why didn't she deliver inside said hospital, you ask? They wouldn’t take her in because of her financial status.

According to Orient Net, the woman was in labor on Tuesday and headed to a facility in downtown Beirut. It was there that she was denied entry to the hospital for not having the necessary finances.

She reportedly tried to communicate with the hospital management, but her pleas were ignored.

Shocking photos of the mother giving birth to her child outside the entrance of Sayyidet Loubnan Hospital in Jounieh went viral shortly after the ordeal.

Orient Net reported that the hospital administration released a statement claiming that the child was born outside because the woman arrived at the facility as the birth was already in motion. The hospital also noted that the woman and her newborn are “in good health and are receiving the necessary care.”

Regardless, the medical staff could have at least brought her indoors or put her on a stretcher as opposed to allowing her to give birth on the concrete.

A Syrian woman gave birth on the ground outside a hospital in Jounieh, Lebanon.



Most people are shocked, angry, confused etc — kick salafis (@miniestmini) June 8, 2017

Because of course giving birth in the holy Lebanese dirt is better than giving birth in a hospital elsewhere ☺️☺️☺️ — kick salafis (@miniestmini) June 8, 2017

Orient Net notes that many Syrian refugees in Lebanon live in impoverished apartments and makeshift camps because the government opposes creating more suitable living spaces for them. With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that this woman would be shut out by the hospital.

The ongoing Syrian refugee crisis has truly tested the hearts of humanity and sadly, many have proven to be cold.