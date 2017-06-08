© Reuters

Syrian Woman Forced To Give Birth Outside Hospital Due To Finances

by
Cierra Bailey
A pregnant Syrian woman in labor was denied care at a Lebanese hospital due to her finances, thus forcing her to give birth on the ground outside.

A Syrian woman was forced to give birth to her newborn at the front entrance of a hospital. Why didn't she deliver inside said hospital, you ask? They wouldn’t take her in because of her financial status.

According to Orient Net, the woman was in labor on Tuesday and headed to a facility in downtown Beirut. It was there that she was denied entry to the hospital for not having the necessary finances.

Read More: Syrian Boy From Ambulance Pic Looks Happy But Is Something Else Afoot?

She reportedly tried to communicate with the hospital management, but her pleas were ignored.  

Shocking photos of the mother giving birth to her child outside the entrance of Sayyidet Loubnan Hospital in Jounieh went viral shortly after the ordeal.

Orient Net reported that the hospital administration released a statement claiming that the child was born outside because the woman arrived at the facility as the birth was already in motion. The hospital also noted that the woman and her newborn are “in good health and are receiving the necessary care.”

Regardless, the medical staff could have at least brought her indoors or put her on a stretcher as opposed to allowing her to give birth on the concrete.

Orient Net notes that many Syrian refugees in Lebanon live in impoverished apartments and makeshift camps because the government opposes creating more suitable living spaces for them. With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that this woman would be shut out by the hospital. 

The ongoing Syrian refugee crisis has truly tested the hearts of humanity and sadly, many have proven to be cold. 

Read More: Syrian Conflict Continues To Take Devastating Toll On Children
Tags:
childbirth human rights violations pregnancy saiydat lebnen hospital sayyidet loubnan hospital syrian birth syrian childern syrian hospital syrian opposition syrian victims syrian woman syrian woman birth hospital syrian women viral news viral photos
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.