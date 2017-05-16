Don’t Fall For Fox Host’s Apology For Calling Autistic Boy ‘Snowflake’

Fox News’ Tammy Bruce bothered to issue an apology for referring to an autistic child as a ‘snowflake’ only after she was criticized – not before.

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce has finally apologized for calling a 10-year-old autistic child a “snowflake” who needed “safe space” during a segment that aired on "Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

She used the derogatory term during an exchange with host Bill Hemmer to talk about a video of Vice President Pence accidentally bopping 10-year-old Michael on the nose. The boy was later seen playfully following the vice president, asking for an apology.

The video quickly went viral as a lot of people found the child’s persistence adorable. However, a couple of Fox News’ anchors remained an exception.

Following the tradition of politicizing anything and everything to further the channel’s agenda, Bruce and another guest host Bill Hemmer began criticizing Michael.

“Kids these days, they’re telling the parents what to do, they’re telling the teachers what to do, and I guess now they’re telling the vice president what to do,” remarked Hemmer.

“I guess we're giving birth to snowflakes now, because that looked like that kid needed a safe space in that room," responded Bruce.

Unbothered by the fact that she had used a derogatory term for a little boy, Bruce continued the segment.

She apologized only after Michael’s mother, Dr. Ingrid Herrera-Yee, appeared on CNN, to slam Bruce, revealing Michael is autistic.

“Michael is 10 years old,” said Herrera-Yee. “He is on the autism spectrum. He's a military child. And he loves the White House. I was devastated when I saw what they were saying.”

Shortly, Bruce appeared on Fox’s "America's Newsroom” and apologized for her comments.

“I am so sorry to the family. My intention was never to hurt a kid and his mom,” she said. “We had absolutely no idea that Michael was on the autism spectrum. And as a gay woman and feminist, I have spent most of my adult life working to improve the lives of women and children and those who are disenfranchised.”

While it may sound like an apology, it was clearly an attempt at damage control.

Bruce didn’t just use a derogatory term to refer to Michael, she had also claimed, during that segment, that he “pretty much stalked the vice president,” suggesting his actions were the result of bad parenting.

“He's seen it either on television, maybe he's seen it at home, perhaps, but he felt aggrieved because, I don't know, the vice president maybe slightly touched his nose,” Bruce said.