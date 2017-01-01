Tanzania Pardons Child Rapists, Detains Pregnant Schoolgirls

“[The president] has a blind spot when it comes to recognizing children as victims. Pregnant schoolgirls are pregnant because they are victims of violence.”

Child activists across the continent are slamming Tanzanian President John Magufuli over his hypocritical hypocrisy when it comes to child abuse.

Authorities in Tanzania recently pardoned two pedophiles convicted of sexually assaulting 10 primary schoolchildren between the age six and eight at a primary school in the Tanzanian city Dar Es Salaam. Local singer Nguza Viking and his son Johnson Nguza had spent 13 years in prison. They were among the group of prisoners the president released for “correcting their behavior.”

“It is unacceptable that convicted child molesters walk free by order of a president who simultaneously denies victims of assault access to education if they become pregnant,” said Fazia Mohamed, the director of Equality Now’s Africa office. “After seeing their attackers sentenced to life for rape, now these survivors and their families are dealing with the pain of witnessing the president freeing the men who violated them. Where is the justice in that?”

Ironically, pardoning these child rapists is just one aspect of the terrible situation as the Tanzanian government is also rounding up pregnant schoolgirls, regardless of the fact many of them could be victims of sexual abuse or coerced into having intercourse with someone.

“While President John Magufuli is pardoning convicted child rapists, regional commissioner John Mongella is calling on pregnant schoolgirls to be arrested and taken to court,” Mohamed added. “Tanzania’s leaders are promoting a culture of human rights violations in which young victims of sexual violence are being punished while perpetrators are going free.”

Instead of punishing the soon-to-be-mothers, perhaps the government should look into how they became pregnant in the first place.

“Pregnant schoolgirls are pregnant because they are victims of violence. He has a blind spot when it comes to recognizing children as victims,” said child rights activist Kate McAlpine, referring to the country’s president. “There seems to be a punitive attitude towards young children.”

As the Reuters reported, the African nation, unfortunately, has one of the highest adolescent pregnancy rates in the world. Due to extreme poverty, young girls often exchange sex for school fees, food and shelter.

