Teacher Accuses Muslim Boy With Down Syndrome Of Being A 'Terrorist'

The incident involved a substitute teacher who claims the boy, who has a mental capacity of a 1-year-old, sexually harassed her and said "boom boom."

A public school teacher called the police on a 6-year-old Muslim boy with Down syndrome who cannot speak, claiming he was a "terrorist."

Mohammad Suleiman, a special needs student who attends C.J. Harris Elementary School in Pearland, Texas, was accused of sexually harassing a substitute teacher who also told Pearland police that the child was saying “Allah” and “boom.”

Despite her accusations, the child’s dad, Maher Suleiman, said that the boy has the mental capacity of a 1-year-old who needs assistance constantly and who is incapable of talking.

A Texas school teacher calls police, accusing a 6-year-old Muslim boy with special needs of being a "terrorist." pic.twitter.com/PX3yPmLsmA — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) December 1, 2017

Despite the kid’s disabilities, Suleiman told reporters that the school had told officers that his child could speak full sentences.

“It’s not true, he doesn’t speak at all,” said Suleiman. “She claimed he was a terrorist,” he added. “This is so stupid, it’s discrimination. Actually, it’s not implied discrimination, it’s actual discrimination.”

After the police were called in, an investigation by both law enforcement and the Child Protective Services was initiated, making the life of the young boy and his family a nightmare.

“The last three to four weeks have been the hardest of my life,” Suleiman told reporters. “My wife and kids were crying a few days ago and I told them everything is fine.”

In light of the hardship the Suleimans are suffering, others are thankfully showing them the support they deserve.

Locals, such as community activist Quanell X, for instance, said this incident was nothing but a fabrication.

“In my opinion, based on everything I heard from the police department and speaking with the administration from the school, that this was a story piece milled together by a substitute teacher alleging this child was sexually harassing her, the teacher, and possibly being a terrorist,” he said. “A 6-year-old kid.”

On social media, many users showed solidarity with the boy and his family.

People have LOST THEIR MINDS. Teacher in Texas calls police on a little Muslim boy with special needs. He has Down syndrome & doesn't speak. ????????https://t.co/ZEtiwbYsU0 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 1, 2017

THIS is what happens when a president vilifies all Muslims. Teacher tells cops 6 yr non-verbal child with #DownSyndrome is a terrorist. https://t.co/63ggmfCtVM — Wendy McClelland (@wendyweb47) December 1, 2017

YOU WHAT!! According to the report, the teacher claimed that the 6 year old special needs boy with a mental age of 1 was sexually harassing her!! You CANNOT be serious!!! Another example of Trump’s Muslim hating America in action. — THE GREAT KHAN (@PathanDoubleO7) December 1, 2017

After an initial probe, the Pearland Police told reporters that there was no need for further investigation and that there was no need for police involvement. Child Protective Services, however, continue to investigate this incident.

When reached for comment, the school district reported that it could not release any information regarding any student due to privacy laws.

This type of behavior coming from a public school teacher demonstrates that institutionalized racism and bigotry cemented in the White House is permeating throughout the public sphere and taking hold. The United States is being led by blatant Islamophobia, and the consequences are becoming more apparent every day.

