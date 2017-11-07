Teacher Threatens To Shoot Black Student Who Was Laughing In Class

“He's in a classroom of a majority African-American students, so for you to say 'you people,' it's an outright racist statement – no covering it up.”

A physics teacher at Rockdale Career Academy in Conyers, Georgia, was caught on camera threatening to shoot a student.

Paul Hagan, who is white, made the remarks to a 17-year-old African-American student in his class who was reportedly laughing when the teacher was writing on the board.

“You screw with me you’re going to be in big a** trouble. Don’t smile at me. That’s how people like you get shot. I got a bet. I bet by the time you’re 21 somebody’s going to put a bullet in your head. OK. And it might be me the one who does it,” Hagan can be heard threatening the student in the video.

After the incident took place, the school opened an investigation and the teacher was placed on an administrative leave.

“We were made aware of the video Thursday afternoon and immediately launched an investigation into this personnel matter, which is ongoing at this time,” said Cindy Ball, a representative for the school district.

The video of the terrifying incident was uploaded on Facebook by the student’s mother, April Carr, who said she was “outraged” at the teacher’s behavior.

“All my son did was laugh....we can't continue to make excuses for people's actions where there is no excuse. We all have days or people at our jobs [when] we are on the verge of taking us out of character but we make a choice to remain calm and not threaten anyone's life,” she said.

Carr further said, “He's in a classroom of a majority African-American students, so for you to say 'you people,' it's an outright racist statement – no covering it up. I think it’s a terroristic threat on my son’s life that I definitely don’t take lightly.”

The mother also demanded the teacher to be fired and said she wants charges to be fired against him. People on social media also supported Carr’s stance and criticized the teacher for his behavior.

“I’m a teacher and this is outrageous, the kids are probably bored or tired of bitter people who should leave the teaching profession. Hello, they’re kids, we’re adults!,” said Kevin J. Groves, a commenter.

While another one said, “He needs to be fired and charged because had it been the other way around, the student would've been expelled and arrested!!! The Teacher Is Held To A Different Standard As The Student And Should Lead By Example, He Have No Business In The Classroom When He Exhibits This Kind Of Behavior!!!”

It is terrifying to think that people who are meant to teach, educate and make a child a better person have such mindsets.

Teachers are supposed to know better and for them to be instrumental in spreading hate and racism is deeply disturbing and concerning.

.@FBI, Teacher Paul Hagan of Rockdale Career Academy should be fired and YES, if he owns any gun, they should immediately be taken away. https://t.co/2zSrrD0Kfj — Steffi (@steffimaggs) November 7, 2017

