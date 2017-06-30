© Reuters

Tech CEO Sexually Harassed Women At Work, Calls Himself A ‘Creep’

by
Amna Shoaib
“Some of my past actions have hurt or offended several women. And I probably deserve to be called a creep,” Dave McClure admits.

 

A controversy of epic proportions has engulfed Silicon Valley and it seems that it's not just one tech CEO who has been revealed as a creep.

Dave McClure, the founder of startup incubator, 500 Startups, apologized on Saturday in an open letter on Medium for sexually harassing women at his workplace. The apology came after a New York Times report mapped his pattern of dangerous behavior toward women.

“While I'd like to believe that I'm not a bad or evil person, regardless it's clear that some of my past actions have hurt or offended several women,” read his blog post. “And I probably deserve to be called a creep.”

More specifically, McClure directed his apology at Sarah Kunst, a hopeful who wanted to join 500 Startup and who told The New York Times that McClure made unwanted advances toward her while they were out drinking in a small group one night.

"My apologies to Sarah for my inappropriate behavior in a setting I thought was social, but in hindsight was clearly not," he wrote.

After the accusations, McClure stepped down as the CEO of 500 startups and handed over the day-to-day management of the company to co-founder Christine Tsai.

 

 

 

McClure is not the only tech CEO in the ultra-progressive Silicon Valley who used his position to harass women. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick also had to step down after the toxic culture he bred at the transportation network company was brought to light.

Just an apology, however, will do little to make the tech ecosystem a safe place for women to work.

