Ted Cruz Makes Case For Gun Control While Arguing Against It

“Evil is evil is evil and will use the weaponry that is available” said Cruz — just as Devin Patrick Kelley used guns to decimate 4 percent of a town’s population.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was arguing against stricter gun laws and “politicizing” mass murders after the recent church shooting in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he inadvertently made a case for gun control.

“You know, it is an unfortunate thing that the immediate place the media goes after any tragedy, any murder, is politicizing it. We don’t need politics right now,” the former presidential candidate told CNN. “You know, I would note that in New York we saw a terror attack just this week with a truck. Evil is evil is evil and will use the weaponry that is available.”

What’s unfortunate about the Texas senator’s statement is how we “don’t need politics” after a white man shoots innocent people or rams a vehicle into people, but use politics after a brown guy shoots innocent people or rams a vehicle into a crowd.

The senator also used —as a recent example of terror attacks — the Oct. 31 New York attack, where Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a U.S. immigrant from Uzbek, drove his truck into cyclists and runners, killing 8 people and injuring 11 others. However, he completely avoided the topic of a more recent attack, the Nov. 1 Thornton Walmart shooting, which was carried out by a white man.

However, this is pretty standard behavior from the Republicans. What came out as a surprise was the latter part of his comment: “Evil is evil is evil and will use the weaponry that is available.”

Cruz did not realize he actually backed a point gun control advocates have been trying to make for years. There are evil people in every place in the world and they will help themselves to whatever weapons they can get their hands on to commit mass tragedies. In the case of the United States, those weapons are the firearms — and they are capable of doing much more harm than an individual wielding a knife or even driving a truck.

Devin Patrick Kelley did just that when he wiped out 4 percent of Sutherland Springs’ population and Stephen Paddock did just that when he killed 58 people and injured 546 people in the U.S.’s deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

An analysis by UC Berkeley’s Franklin Zimring and Gordon Hawkins found U.S. does not have more crime as compared to other advanced Western nations. However, its crimes result in a higher number of death tolls because of the prevalence of guns in the country. A gun owner in the U.S. can simply pick up a firearm and shoot someone over a disagreement — and that’s the kind of situation that gun control advocates want to end.

While other developed countries, including the United Kingdom, impose tough gun laws that make firearms virtually inaccessible to the masses, the United States has some of the most relaxed laws in the world. Hence, it also has a lot more guns and gun deaths.

According to the United Nations, America has six times more gun deaths than Canada, seven times more than Sweden and 16 times more than Germany. It’s not surprising since the U.S. has the highest number of guns in the world. The number of civilian-owned firearms in the U.S. was 88.8 guns per 100 people, according to a 2007 stats. That means almost one gun is owned by an American adult.

