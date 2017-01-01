Teen Abortions On The Rise In Texas After Defunding Planned Parenthood

A new study has found that teen abortion rates in the state of Texas are three percent higher following Republicans slash to the family planning budget.

It is no secret that Republicans are hell-bent on defunding Planned Parenthood in an attempt to stomp out abortion throughout the nation.

In Texas, however, these efforts are proving to have an opposite effect, HuffPost reports.

A Texas A&M University study found that in the first three years following Texas Republicans family planning budget cutback and the shutting down of more than 80 women's health clinics, the state actually saw an increase in teen abortions.

The study, which was conducted by economics professor Analisa Packham, notes that the teen abortion rate in Texas is three percent higher than it would have been if the clinics were still open.

In response to the surge, Dr. Diane Horvath-Cosper, an OB-GYN in Maryland and an advocate with Physicians for Reproductive Health reportedly said:

"The abortion rates nationally have decreased and are at a historic low. So for Texans to see an increase in adolescent abortions is really telling — it seemed to have followed the national trend until these clinics were defunded.”

Rural areas — where access to affordable family planning care was already lacking — saw the largest uptick in abortion rates. For example, Gregg County's local health center lost 60 percent of its family planning funding and experienced a 191 percent abortion rate increase in just two years between 2012 and 2014, according to My Statesman.

For women who aren't having abortions but still don't have access to family planning care, they are giving birth to babies they don't want or can't afford, HuffPost notes.

Sadly, with President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress, this trend is likely to become an issue throughout the entire country as they are working diligently to defund Planned Parenthood nationwide by prohibiting Medicaid recipients from going to them for contraception and cancer screenings.

There is a glimmer of hope, however, that there are some moderate Republicans such as Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) who recognize the unsound logic behind these initiatives.

"If you’re serious about trying to reduce the number of abortions," Collins told reporters in March following Vice President Mike Pence's tie-breaking Senate vote to overturn the Health and Human Services Rule, “the best way to do that is to make family planning more widely available.”

Alas, conservatives with the mindset of Collins are few and far between and as such, the future of women's reproductive health is heading down a dark path under this sexist administration.