17-Year-Old Allegedly Plotted Terror Attack At Justin Bieber Show

The teen claims innocence but says that someone approached him online and had told him he would not go to heaven if he did not commit an act of terrorism.

An unnamed teen has been arrested on charges of having planned a terrorist attack at a Justin Bieber concert. Thankfully, the plot was unveiled in time.

The show that took place on June 30 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, could have had an unfortunate and tragic end had the 17-year-old boy seen his plan through, Uproxx reports.

According to details revealed by The Guardian, the boy is currently standing trial.

Prosecutor Matthew Brook told the jury trying the case that the accused “became radicalized over the internet.”

“He had terrorist material stored on his computer, he published posts on Instagram which encouraged terrorism, and he was planning a ‘lone wolf’ style attack in the name of Islam,” Brook said.

Prior to the concert, the boy used online tools to search information on the concert’s security. Police also found notes deemed “suspicious,” a kitchen knife, a claw hammer, and letters in his backpack and bedroom.

One of the notes recovered by law enforcement listed what appears to be a list of actions that could lead to deadly results, such as “[striking] the infidels who oppose Allah in the neck” and “[running] down the non-believers with a car.”

In another note, the boy reportedly wrote: “I am a soldier of the Islamic State. I have attacked Cardiff today because your government keep on bombing targets in Syria and Iraq. There will be more attacks in the future.”

The boy also posted images of terrorists, of the Islamic State group’s flag, and others encouraging an attack.

When talking about his plans to the police, the teen explained he had been talking to someone on Instagram who told him he was going to hell for not believing in Islam and that to redeem himself and finally be accepted in paradise, he needed to take part in an act of terrorism. That went on for a week, he told authorities.

Despite having the hammer and knife in his backpack and having posted images encouraging an attack on Cardiff, the boy told officials he did not plan to actually carry out a terrorist act.

Whether the boy is telling the truth or not, it’s incredibly heartbreaking to see kids like him being approached in this manner and being forced to believe they are required to take on a deadly act.

More must be done to protect the youth from these people seeking to use their influence and social media to brainwash them into committing heinous acts.