Teen Didn't Skip Chemistry Exam After Losing It All In London Fire

After she and her family lost everything in the tragic London fire, this teen decided to sit through her exam the next morning no matter what.

Ines Alves, 16, may have cheated death after escaping the horrific Grenfell Tower fire, but she sure wasn't ready to cheat her way out of her Wednesday morning Chemistry GCSE exam that easy.

The brave teen had stayed up late Tuesday night revising her notes for her early morning exam when her father, 49-year-old Miguel Alves, noticed the smoke coming from the fourth floor. Immediately, the concerned parent ran up the stairs to the 13th floor to let his daughter and son know they should flee.

Without much time, she did what she thought she should.

“I put on my jeans and a top and just grabbed by phone and chemistry notes. I was trying to revise while we waited downstairs as we thought it was a small fire at first but it was impossible,” she told reporters.

Despite being aware that people had lost their lives in the fire that consumed the 24-story building, Alves did not hesitate to head straight to Sacred Heart School for her exam. According to her brother Tiago, his sister knew she didn't have to, as she had just been through a very traumatic experience.

“Her school had even contacted the exam board and told her she didn't have to come in, but she wants to study chemistry at A-level,” he said. She was determined to go through with it — no matter what.

“Considering what had happened I think the exam went OK. I want to do A-level chemistry and I need an A in science so I was thinking of my future when I decided to sit the exam,” she said.

After completing her test, Ines Alves didn't stop there. She met the rest of her family promptly after so they could all visit community centers where people who were misplaced by the horrendous fire were in need of food, water, and some comfort.

"I just wanted to do all I could to help and I wanted to see my friends, who were also helping. They've been incredibly supportive,” she added.

After having lost all their belongings in the fire, Tiago Alves says the family isn't worried about the future.

“We're just trying to help other people as much as we can. The future is still uncertain and we will look to the future when it arrives,” he said.

As the stories of bravery and perseverance associated with the London fire begin to surface, we're shown time and again how strong and determined people can be, no matter how difficult their circumstances are. Those are the stories truly worth sharing.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user University of the Fraser Valley