Teen Kicks Chair From Underneath Student Sitting During The Pledge

A high school student in Maryland was caught-on-camera kicking a chair from underneath a fellow student who chose to sit during the Pledge of Allegiance.

The video, shot at Winters Mill High School in Westminster where the incident took place, shows a student sitting while another one, wearing an American-flag shirt, knocks him down to the floor.

Instead of being ashamed of kicking a student who was only exercising his right to freedom of speech, the boy posted the video on his Instagram account with a caption that called the other teen “disrespectful” and that he had to get “his a** kicked.”

“Some people don't understand how disrespectful it is to sit during the pledge or national anthem and deserves to get there a** kicked More of y'all need (stand up) to these jack***** that sit during the pledge. If you have an issue with what I did today talk to me about it not your little buddy's behind my back,” read the caption.

Director of student services for Carroll County schools, Dana Falls, said that the teenager who kicked the other student’s chair has been disciplined. He also added that the student’s behavior was unacceptable. However, she didn’t reveal what kind of punishment he received.

Falls further added that the incident would not be considered bullying and is based on individual views.

“In my opinion, based on what I know about the initial incident … that would be considered an unsafe behavior or disrespect to the student. If it continued, it would absolutely be considered bullying,” said Falls.

The student whose chair got kicked also protested on social media and wrote, “I will not stand for a country who mistreats those who aren't white and rich. Forced patriotism is fascism, and nothing less. So I invite all to join me tomorrow, and #sitthef***down if you believe that free speech is a fundamental right of the people, and that it should be protected,” he wrote.

Across Carroll County public schools, The Pledge of Allegiance is recited every morning. However, it is not mandatory for students to stand during it.

