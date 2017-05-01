Teen Tags Black Family Home With Slurs, Swastikas, Sets It On Fire

A racially-motivated incident in rural New York, which nearly took the lives of the residents, caused serious damage to a family's home.

Some cases of vandalism and racist-related attacks against private property, places of worship, and cemeteries have been downright heartbreaking. But when these instances involve families nearly losing everything, we must admit that the perpetrators aren't only bigots full of hatred, they are downright evil.

A family from Schodack, New York, nearly lost their lives when a 15-year-old unnamed arsonist set their garage on fire. As it turns out, the family later learned that their then-charred property had also been tagged with spray-painted racial slurs and even a swastika.

Laquan Madison, the father of the household, said he noticed the fire after going to bed. He had woken up to use the bathroom when he noticed an “orange glow” in the house. Realizing his property was on fire, he rushed to get his family out of trouble.

At least five fire department crews were required to put out the flames that had engulfed the structure and left behind nothing but debris. When investigators looked at the scene, they noticed the racist graffiti.

BREAKING: husband/father whose property was hate crime target involving arson, ethnic slur/symbol, reacts to arrest https://t.co/vIHeF8VrUL — Nia Hamm (@niahammWNYT) May 17, 2017

While the fire was strong enough to destroy the family's garage, it wasn't enough to engulf their entire home. Still, the exterior of the home suffered damage.

After the ordeal was over, Madison told reporters that he doesn't forgive the attacker and that regardless of what the police will do to the young boy now being accused of having committed this crime, “People are going to be who they are.” Still, he continued, the criminal may have destroyed part of their property but they will not let this sinister display of hate push them away from the place they call home.

“This is our home. This is where we live,” wife Jennifer Madison told reporters.

According to Schodack Police Chief Joseph Belardo, the person responsible for this horrific act “will be facing some very serious charges.” Still, Belardo continued, these incidents aren't common in the area.

This isn't the first time Jennifer Madison has ben the victim of racism. When she lived in Nassau, New York, her door tagged with the n-word.

“We’re OK. This is just something I accept,” she stated. “This is the world that we’re living in."

Whether or not they are OK, it's absolutely despicable to see these types of incidents becoming highly damaging. Worse yet, this fire was started in the middle of the night by a teenager as the entire family slept. Thankfully, they were able to escape uninjured — but what if they hadn't?