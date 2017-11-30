Teen Who Set House On Fire Says ‘Random Black Guy’ Did It

The teen tried killing his girlfriend and yet, he says that just some "black guy" is to blame. Did he think that racism would get him somewhere with the cops?

A 19-year-old behind an arson attack that nearly killed his girlfriend and her parents is now saying that some “random black guy” is to blame.

Read More 11-Year-Old Charged With Hate Crime After Setting A Bus On Fire

Jose Bernando Rosas Madrigal was arrested after detectives investigated and found enough evidence to prove he was responsible for the blaze.

Florida Teen Sets Girlfriend’s House of Fire, Blames “Random Black Guy” https://t.co/DxT3mXhR1K pic.twitter.com/zLaLjW5FOh — All Black Media (@Allblackmedia) December 4, 2017

According to local authorities, the Aubrundale, Florida, teen spread flammable fluid all over his girlfriend’s house, adding that his girlfriend’s bedroom was specifically doused in the liquid, where he had also drawn a heart-shaped symbol. Before he left, he also sprayed the same fluid over cars and the yard, setting it all on fire shortly after.

When he was questioned about the incident, however, he decided to blame it on a “random black guy,” just because.

The problem is, officials have footage of his truck arriving at the scene prior to the fire. They also have Madrigal’s text messages threatening to burn her house down, and yet, he maintains that he only drove by, saw someone else lighting the fire, and fled the scene.

Despite his pathetic and racist excuse, the evidence stacked up against him is abundant. If the footage and the text messages weren’t enough, he also used Google to learn how to burn a house prior to the incident.

“He planned this in advance,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He Googled how to burn the house, he mixed the combination and poof he set it on fire. And poof we put him in jail.”

“It’s by the grace of God that we don’t have three people burned up in a house fire.”

Madrigal, who’s currently in police custody, has been charged with one count of first-degree arson and underage possession of liquor as well as three counts of attempted first-degree homicide.

Even after his best attempts at blaming an imaginary black man, his fate proves that it doesn't pay to be racist.

Banner/thumbnail credit: Pixabay, Pexels