Racist Teens Spit On, Beat Muslim Woman And Call Her 'Terrorist'

A group of racist teenage girls allegedly attacked a Muslim woman in downtown Brooklyn.

Muslim community activist Souad Kirama was having coffee at a Panera Bread when the girls started "terrorizing" the second floor.

“All I did was ask them to be quiet and they started attacking me and punching me in my back,” Kirama says in a Facebook live video, which has been viewed over 114,000 times.

One of the girls kicked her and spit on her while others beat her up.

“People were just standing there watching me being beaten up and being called a ‘f---ing terrorist,'" Kirama adds.

Despite witnessing violence against the woman, onlookers did not intervene, the distraught activists claims.

The NYPD is currently investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Kirama sustained minor injuries, the police stated.

“It is intolerable to see so many New Yorkers do nothing in the face of this sort of hatred,” said CAIR-NY Legal Director Albert Fox Cahn. “At this moment, when Muslim New Yorkers are enduring a historic surge in hate crimes, we must all stand up when we see our neighbors being attacked."

Prominent American-Muslim activist, Linsda Sarsour, has also contacted Kirama.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Souad Kirama via Facebook