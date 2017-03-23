Teen Undergoes 50 Surgeries To Resemble Idol Angelina Jolie

After the teen went under a series of surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie, social media users are telling her she looks nothing like the Hollywood star.

Meet Sahar Tabar dubbed the Angelina Jolie of Iran. She has undergone 50 surgeries to try and look like her idol, has she succeeded? pic.twitter.com/pV3uFnUtU6 — LecronIsTheOne (@Lecron) November 30, 2017

An Iranian teenager has gone viral on social media after going under the knife 50 times to look like Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

Sahar Tabar, 19, claims to be a huge fan of Jolie, but instead of simply professing her love for the Hollywood diva and moving on with her life, she decided to undergo 50 plastic surgeries so she could resemble her idol. She also lost nearly 88 pounds during her transformation.

Unfortunately, many of her online followers are now calling her a zombie, saying she looks nothing like Jolie, but instead, the character from Tim Burton’s "The Corpse Bride."

The teen has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares photos of herself after the many surgeries she has undergone.

While the images appear to be real and the teen has been vocal online about her passion for Jolie, Metro reports that her extreme look might be simply a result of make-up and Photoshop.

????? ????..!?????? ?? ????? ?????????? @sezar_petshop @sezar_petshop A post shared by ??????..!????? (@sahartabar_official) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:14am PST

As sad as this story is, however, this isn’t the only time someone has gone under the knife to look like someone they admire.

Claudia Sierra, a 42-year-old Texas woman, has subjected herself to nine surgeries to look like first lady Melania Trump.

Brazilian Rodrigo Alves has also gone through a severe body transformation to look like the Ken doll.

#sahartabar before and after her surgeries!!!! In a futile attempt to look like #AJo !!



This is really sad. And raises qs on this over emphasis on looks and the body!?? pic.twitter.com/ot0JqzTq1b — Shagun (@shagunkant) November 30, 2017

19-year-old Iranian teenager undergoes 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie but it's an epic fail.



Pic 1 & 2 - Before transformation

Pic 3 - Angelina Jolie left, girl right

Pic 4 - After the surgeries



😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qmpfJItbsw — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) November 30, 2017

imagine having 50 operations to look like angelina jolie n ending up looking like tim burton’s corpse bride BEHAVE pic.twitter.com/wk7jipQc9i — joe (@idealising) November 30, 2017

This Iranian Instagram model metamorphosed to an alien in an attempt to look more like Angelina Joliehttps://t.co/Z9YENRMR0K pic.twitter.com/7gwkjDvwsv — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) November 30, 2017

This is Sahar Tabr... She got surgery to look like Angelina Jolie... I thought this was a mask... It's not... Y'all.. 😩 pic.twitter.com/QTCCTK6ftj — Tyra Stanks✍ (@MeSoUnicorny) November 30, 2017

On social media, users are comparing old photos of Tabar to the ones she shares on Instagram now and noting the dramatic transformation. The fact that the teen chose to do what she did to herself serves as a powerful example of how societal pressure to look a certain way is destroying the lives of countless young women across the globe.