Days After LV Tragedy, Man Busted For Machine Guns, 900 Rounds Of Ammo

“Whether this guy had any intentions of anything or not, I don’t know, but he was ready for something, every clip was loaded, every gun was loaded.”

Cops in Tennessee pulled over a man for over speeding and recovered fully and semi-automatic weapons and more than 900 rounds of ammunition.

Scott Edmisten, 43, was found over speeding on the highway in Johnson City. As cops signaled him to pull over, he sped his car at 80mph. However, he later stopped after half-a-mile. Officers arrested him and later discovered that his driving license was suspended as he failed to appear in court.

According to Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal, after Edmisten was taken into custody, the cops searched his car and recovered a .357-caliber Magnum; a .45-caliber semi-automatic; one fully automatic .223-caliber AR rifle; a .308-caliber fully automatic AR rifle, more than 900 rounds of ammunition, and survival equipment, including knives, a hatchet and a fire starter.

The sheriff further added that neither of the riffles had serial numbers and nor were they registered. He also said that all of the weapons were fully loaded.

“I think it was a splendid traffic stop, especially after what happened in Las Vegas. Whether this guy had any intentions of anything or not, I don’t know, but he was ready for something, every clip was loaded, every gun was loaded, everything was loaded that he had with him,” said Graybeal.

As the weapons were not registered, the police department sought help from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in the investigation.

Michael Knight, spokesman of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said, “Anytime you have several firearms and several hundred rounds of ammunition in a vehicle, that always causes a concern.”

He further added, “Our priority is reducing violent crime on the front end, so that's the other thing we're looking at, along with motive: Were these items going to be used for a criminal act or were they just being transported from one area to another area?”

Edmisten also reportedly tried to threaten the arresting officers. He is now in jail without bond on charges of with speeding, felony evading, and possession of prohibited weapons.

The recovery of large cache of weapons came just a day after the Las Vegas massacre in which a gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel, killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500.

The tragic incident, once again, initiated the debate over gun control laws – which Republicans refuse to wake up to. They probably never will, considering they are pushing bills that will make it easier for men like Stephen Paddock to commit acts of terrorism, even after this latest tragedy.

After the deadly shooting, several Republicans started pouring in messages of condolences and prayers.

President Donald Trump led a moment of silence at the White House. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also shared condolences and sent out prayers for the victims.

However, Congressional Democrats demanded stricter gun laws.

And even after landing in Las Vegas, Nevada, and upon meeting with local officials and shooting victims, Trump refused to discuss America's gun problem. U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, who was a victim of an Alexandria, Virginia, shooting that nearly killed him, also refused to stand up for gun control as he said the Las Vegas massacre has “fortified” his stance against gun control.

In Tennessee, the gun control laws are relatively mild. The state requires background checks for gun purchases from licensed dealers. However, there is no longer requires a 15-day waiting period for gun purchases.

It is unlawful to sell or transfer a handgun to any person who is intoxicated or who is prohibited from gun ownership under the law. However, there is no state permit requirement for the possession of rifles, shotguns, or handguns

It is terrifying to think that these Republicans, who are lawmakers and responsible for the taking all the relevant measures to protect this country and its citizens, refuse to stand up to such an important issue that is claiming innocent lives.

It is also horrifying to think that a man who was stopped for over speeding was carrying that amount of arms. If the police wouldn’t have stopped him who knows what he had planned to do?

Just sending out thought and prayers is not an enough action. It is about time the administration takes imperative measures against gun control so that no more lives are brutally taken down

