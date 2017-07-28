Disturbing Video Shows Tenn. Cops Repeatedly Tasering Restrained Teen

'I'll keep on doing that until I run out of batteries,' the officer is heard telling Norris in the jail surveillance footage.

Three Tennessee deputies have been placed on administrative leave after footage showing them repeatedly tasering an 18-year-old suspect while he was restrained was released.

Jordan Elias Norris, now 19, has filed a lawsuit alleging he suffered more than 40 burns after he was arrested and charged over possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and theft as well as possession of a prohibited weapon at Cheatham County Jail.

Norris has accused the deputies of using excessive force against him, depriving him of his civil rights and repeatedly tasering him while he was restrained on a chair.

Footage released as part of the lawsuit appears to corroborate the man's claim.

"I'll keep doing that until I run out of batteries," one officer in the video can heard telling Norris.

As per the federal lawsuit, obtained by Tennessean, Norris was stunned "four times totaling approximately fifty seconds on his stomach and legs."

The suit adds the deputy involved acted in a "sadistic and malicious nature in repeatedly tasing Plaintiff Norris, such that the force was unreasonable."

However, Sheriff Mike Breedlove claims Norris failed to follow instructions and spat at deputies, which is why he was bound as the officers tried to take him to the hospital for a mental-health evaluation.

"We have a duty to protect other inmates while they are in there as well," Breedlove told WKRN.

Also, shortly after Norris' arrest the sheriff posted on Facebook, saying the 18-year-old was "going to kill any Deputy who tried to arrest him" and that "he was armed with stolen weapons."