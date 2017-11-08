© Reuters, Luke MacGregor

Tesco’s New Christmas Ad Features Muslims – Some People Aren’t Happy

by
Shafaq Naveed
Some racist Tesco customers are boycotting the store because of its latest Christmas ad featuring Muslims.

 

Tesco’s latest advertisement featuring Muslims celebrating Christmas, is receiving intense backlash on social media. Several twitter users have retorted to the hashtag #Boycotttesco, just because UK’s biggest supermarket celebrated diversity in its advert.

 

Tesco released its latest commercial as a part of its “Everyone's Welcome' campaign” showing people from different walks of life celebrating the festival as they feast over a turkey from the supermarket.

The “inclusive” Christmas advert shows a black family, a same sex couple, a single parent family and a stressed mother ordering people out of her kitchen while she prepares a Turkey.

 

Ironically, some bigoted customers demand Tesco to take down the ad, because the company featured Muslim hijabi women exchanging gifts purchased from the store among their Christian neighbors.

Moreover they are concerned about the supermarket’s message as they don’t sell halal me.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Controversial website, brietbart also aimed at Tesco for featuring “Sikhs, gay dads, hijabi muslims – but no visible Christianity”

Probably they don’t know what diversity means. People of different religions, have been celebrating the holiday on a cultural level since quite some time in the United Kingdom. It seems like the only problem the haters have is because a brown woman wearing the hijab is being showcased offering festive cheers.

Many customers stepped forward to appreciate Tesco’s message of inclusiveness and diversity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tesco also issued an official statement, “Everyone is welcome at Tesco this Christmas and we’re proud to celebrate the many ways our customers come together over the festive season.”

“We want our customers to know that however they choose to do Christmas, and no matter what they need, we can help – Everyone’s Welcome at Tesco.”

The supermarket also said it “will celebrate the many ways we come together at Christmas, and how food sits at the heart of it all”.

Not to all the haters: how many times have Christmas ads promoted Christian symbolism? It is 2017, and about time to accept integration, and rejoice in the Muslim celebration of Christmas.

Read More
Dove's 'Real Beauty' Shtick Crumbles In Racist Ad Demeaning Black Skin

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Luke MacGregor

Tags:
ad advertisement back lash bigots christians christmas discrimination inclusive muslims news racist social media tesco twitter united kingdom
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.