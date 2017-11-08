Tesco’s New Christmas Ad Features Muslims – Some People Aren’t Happy

Some racist Tesco customers are boycotting the store because of its latest Christmas ad featuring Muslims.

Too early to start talking about Christmas? Surely not!

However you do Christmas, we’ve got a turkey for you. #EveryonesWelcome pic.twitter.com/Iun5467JJi — Tesco (@Tesco) November 6, 2017

Tesco’s latest advertisement featuring Muslims celebrating Christmas, is receiving intense backlash on social media. Several twitter users have retorted to the hashtag #Boycotttesco, just because UK’s biggest supermarket celebrated diversity in its advert.

Tesco released its latest commercial as a part of its “Everyone's Welcome' campaign” showing people from different walks of life celebrating the festival as they feast over a turkey from the supermarket.

The “inclusive” Christmas advert shows a black family, a same sex couple, a single parent family and a stressed mother ordering people out of her kitchen while she prepares a Turkey.

Ironically, some bigoted customers demand Tesco to take down the ad, because the company featured Muslim hijabi women exchanging gifts purchased from the store among their Christian neighbors.

Moreover they are concerned about the supermarket’s message as they don’t sell halal me.

#Tesco I object strongly to your anti- Christian Xmas advert how dare you politicise our festival in order to appease lefty political correctness. You have lost me as a customer now, you should rethink your advertising campaign, British people still live here. #MerryChristmas — DunxGreener ? ?????? (@DunxGreener) November 11, 2017

It appears @Tesco #tesco are telling us their turkeys are HALAL by saying 4 everyone & showing muslim family celebrating christmas#boycott — ???????????? (@ShaGGy_Uk) November 7, 2017

#Tesco completely misjudged the British. We are sick of the normalisation of head & face coverings, terrorism, gender neutral, halal etc etc. Stop trying to destroy everything British. #No2Tesco https://t.co/rZvcWkkRBZ — Rodka (@OhBrokenBritain) November 12, 2017

i bet #tesco ads in muslim countries that celecrate #Eid for example do NOT have other religions featured in their ad's — IB Belfast (@IB_Belfast) November 11, 2017

A Muslim family in a Christmas ad is akin to showing North Koreans celebrating the 4th of July. #Tesco — tanabear (@tanabear911) November 11, 2017

See #Tesco's trying sooo hard 2 justify bringing symbols of aggressive male Islamic religiosity into our homes @ our sacred Christmas time*What hijabed UNACCOMPANIED Muslim females(or Seikh's)gonna wanna share Jesus's Lunch Celebrations*Disgraceful n OFFENSIVE Ad??REMOVE IT!@!! — jill adelus (@jillladelus1) November 10, 2017

#Tesco Pandering to Muslim terrorists in your latest ad? — Norma Kline (@bjkfamily) November 8, 2017

Hey, Tesco. .. I don't mind ONE BIT about your Xmas ads featuring Muslims wearing headscarves. .... I'm looking forward to your Eid ads. .. Featuring Christians - wearing crucifixes. — Heather McDougall (@heatherm999) November 10, 2017

Controversial website, brietbart also aimed at Tesco for featuring “Sikhs, gay dads, hijabi muslims – but no visible Christianity”

Probably they don’t know what diversity means. People of different religions, have been celebrating the holiday on a cultural level since quite some time in the United Kingdom. It seems like the only problem the haters have is because a brown woman wearing the hijab is being showcased offering festive cheers.

Many customers stepped forward to appreciate Tesco’s message of inclusiveness and diversity.

If u are offended by the #Tesco Christmas ad cos it shows a Muslim family then YOU are NOT a true #Christian . Go do ur boycott #clowns ?? — Fabiola Lazzurri (@FabiLazzurri) November 12, 2017

People reacting badly to the @Tesco Christmas ads. People need to get a grip. The ad is about everyone is welcome, I have Muslim friends who celebrate Christmas not for religious reason but for family time. It brings a family together. #Tesco #Christmas — Richard de Lioncourt (@Geestar86) November 12, 2017

If you're offended by the Tesco Christmas advert then PLEASE boycott the stores so I don't have to see your racist faces when I'm choosing my Brussels sprouts. — Sofie (@Sofie_PS) November 11, 2017

Imagine being so empty and full of hate that a Muslim family in a Christmas advert offends you. #tescochristmasadvert #muslims #tesco — All Seeing Eye (@caspachino) November 11, 2017

Why are people fuming over the Muslims in the Tesco ad? My Muslim neighbours who don't usually celebrate Christmas observe it as they find it interesting. I don't see the harm in that! #Tesco — Sam Davison (@Tyinderscores) November 12, 2017

Absolutely pathetic that people are kicking off at the Tesco Xmas ad featuring a Muslim family. First they complain they don't integrate enough and when they do they still complain! Poor Muslim community don't seem to be able to win either way! #everyoneswelcome #Tesco — Nicky Jayia (@Nicky_Jayia) November 11, 2017

Tesco also issued an official statement, “Everyone is welcome at Tesco this Christmas and we’re proud to celebrate the many ways our customers come together over the festive season.”

“We want our customers to know that however they choose to do Christmas, and no matter what they need, we can help – Everyone’s Welcome at Tesco.”

The supermarket also said it “will celebrate the many ways we come together at Christmas, and how food sits at the heart of it all”.

Not to all the haters: how many times have Christmas ads promoted Christian symbolism? It is 2017, and about time to accept integration, and rejoice in the Muslim celebration of Christmas.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Luke MacGregor