Elon Musk Accidentally Tweets Out His Personal Phone Number

The tweet was directed to John Carmack, Oculus' chief technology officer, with whom Musk co-founded the Commercial Spaceflight Federation in 2005.

Well, it looks like a trip to the Apple store will have to be made by Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, after he accidentally tweeted out his personal cellphone number.

Musk, who has gathered nearly 17 million followers on the social media platform, was tweeting at John Carmack, the chief technology officer of Facebook's Oculus, when the phone number was released.

The number seems to be Musk's personal phone number and is an iPhone as it is available for Apple iMessaging.

The tweet caused many of Musk's followers to theorize why the two tech moguls were in communication. Their questions were answered when Carmack took to Twitter to explain that Musk wanted to talk with him due to his background in the aerospace industry constructing rockets. In addition, Carmack founded the non-profit Commercial Spaceflight Federation alongside Musk in 2005.

A reporter at CNBC dared to actually dial the number and discovered that Musk's ringtone music is a reference to the PlayStation game "God of War."

"By the Gods you've done it," it begins. "Somehow you've found your way here to me. I offer you my congratulations and my respect."

Fairly fitting ringtone for the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters, Rashid Umar Abbasi