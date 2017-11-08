Texas Man Offers Free Caskets To All 26 Sutherland Springs Victims

"God has blessed me to be able to bless families and I'm trying to pay it forward," said Trey Ganem of his offer to provide caskets to Texas shooting victims.

A Texas resident and business owner is doing his part to help families who lost loved ones in the devastating Sutherland Springs shooting on Sunday.

Trey Ganem owns Trey Ganem Designs, which is a company that builds and customizes caskets. After news broke of the horrific attack at First Baptist Church just a few towns away, Ganem was moved to help by offering to give free custom built caskets to all the 26 victims’ families.

"God has blessed me to be able to bless families and I'm trying to pay it forward," Ganem said. "We're here to help and comfort them in any way we can."

On Monday, Ganem posted a video on Facebook with a message to all the grieving families.

"This is something that I can't fathom. It's dear to me," Ganem said "We want to give back. So, if you know anybody who was in this incident let them know that we're here for them."

According to ABC News, the customized caskets range from $1,500 to $15,000.

Since announcing his offer, Ganem has received an outpouring of support for his generosity on social media.

This touching gesture serves as a reminder that amid all of the evil festering in this world, there is still so much love, kindness, and unity.