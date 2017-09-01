This Republican Thinks Hurricane Harvey Victims Need Prayers, Not Aid

The Republican Secretary of State of Texas, Rolando Pablos, reportedly declined Canada’s offer to help Harvey victims.

Hurricane Harvey forced almost thousands of people out of their homes and destroyed more than 30,000 houses. Even now, as many return to Houston, they find their houses submerged under water, the electricity gone, and their lives turned upside down.

Relief centers housing many are ill-equipped to deal with the catastrophe. The George R. Brown Convention Center only had 5,000 cots to cater to the 9,021 evacuees streaming in through its doors.

At this moment, Texas needs all the help it can get as the government sets into motion a program to get life back in order.

However, Secretary of State Rolando Pablos (R-TX) seems to think Texas needs no material aid. This is why Pablosreportedly declined Canada’s offer of aid and asked for prayers instead.

Quebec’s Minister of International Relations Christine St-Pierre had called Pablos to express sorrow over Hurricane Harvey, one of the worst storms to ever hit Texas, and offer equipment and manpower. Pablos refused and asked for “prayers from the people of Quebec,” according to the minister.

“It was a conversation about how devastating the situation is and we want to express our support to the people of Texas,” she told CBC News in an interview.

After Hurricane Katrina, Canada stepped in with its offer of aid that included blankets, pillows, as well as electricians to restore power. Louisiana had then accepted the aid.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has also thanked Mexico for its generous aid offer even as President Donald Trump continued to attack the country on Twitter.

Although the Secretary of State of Texas refused to heed logic, he said he was still touched by Canada’s offer.

