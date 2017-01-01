Texas AG Implores More People To Carry Guns Following Church Shooting

“In Texas at least we have the opportunity to have concealed carry,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said following the massacre in Sutherland Springs.

Following the horrific shooting in First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a white gunman killed 26 people – including pregnant women, children and the pastor’s teenage daughter – the state’s Republican attorney general appeared on Fox News to offer the worst possible solution to prevent such tragedies from unfolding in the future.

When asked what the U.S. should do to stop such attacks, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton touted the National Rifle Association’s long-held agenda and suggested more people should carry guns. He also used the opportunity to slam the (more sensible) notion of implementing stricter gun laws.

“If somebody’s willing to kill someone they’re also willing to violate a gun law,” Paxton told Fox News anchor Eric Shawn. “All I can say is that in Texas, at least we have the opportunity to have concealed carry. And so if it’s a place where somebody has the ability to carry, there’s always the opportunity that gunman will be taken out before he has the opportunity to kill very many.”

The Republican also said churches in the U.S. should be arming the congregation.

“We’ve had shootings in churches for, you know, for forever,” Paxton added. “It’s going to happen again, and so we need people in churches, professional security or at least arming some of the parishioner or the congregation so they can respond if something like this – when something like this happens again.”

Although Texas allows people to carry a concealed weapon in houses of worship, as long as the said place has not specifically forbidden it, the fact remains most people will not be comfortable carrying firearms inside a church, as “the concept of a firearm and a church are two potentially diametrically opposed concepts” in the words of Fox’s Shawn.

Then there is also the fact that more guns do not warrant fewer casualties – or less mass shootings, for that matter.

According to the Violence Policy Center, “guns are rarely used to kill criminals or stop crimes.”

“In 2012, for every justifiable homicide in the United States involving a gun, guns were used in 32 criminal homicides,” the organization said in its report. “And this ratio, of course, does not take into account the tens of thousands of lives ended in gun suicides or unintentional shootings that year.”

Imploring more people to carry guns might actually make things worse, but since when has NRA or its cronies ever worried about that?

