Woman Accused Of Ruining $300,000 Worth Of Pro-Trump Attorney's Art

Lindy Lou Layman poured liquid on paintings and threw sculptures across the room. The artwork belonged to Anthony Buzbee, a pro-President Donald Trump attorney.

A Texas woman caused quite the disturbance in the mansion of high-profile attorney, Anthony Buzbee, after destroying over $300,000 worth of artwork.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, is facing felony charges for ruining three original paintings and two abstract sculptures by pouring liquid on them and hurling the sculptures "across the room with her bare hands."

Buzbee made headlines previously after he hosted a fundraiser for Donald Trump when he was still a presidential candidate in June 2016. The fundraiser racked in $250,000, but Buzbee later went on to disavow Trump after the release of the infamous Hollywood Access "grab them by the p***y" tape.

Earlier this year, Buzbee was also at the center of commotion with his neighbors when he placed a gigantic World War II tank on the front lawn of his River Oaks mansion.

Buzbee is also known for running a successful defense of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case.

Layman was taken to Harris County jail after the disturbance where she was released after posting a bond of $30,000. She is expected to appear in court Thursday.

