Israel Is Naming A Jerusalem Train Station After Trump To Thank Him

A Western Wall train station will be named after President Donald Trump to honor his controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

President Donald Trump went against the world when he decided to move the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, officially recognizing the disputed territory as the capital of the Jewish State.

Now, Israel is saying thank you by naming a train station after their benefactor.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet want to show Trump appreciation for officially recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital by naming a train station yet to be built at the Western Wall in his honor.

While the move is seen as a way of thanking the president for standing with Israel against Palestinians, Trump was also the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site where people of the Jewish faith pray, believing it to be the standing wall of the ancient holy site known as the Second Temple.

Publicly, Israeli Transportation Minister Israel Katz took credit for the decision.

“The Western Wall is the holiest place for the Jewish people, and I decided to name the train station that leads to it after President Trump—following his historic and brave decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel," Katz said.

The Jerusalem-Tel Aviv railway has been in development since 2001, but Katz said he wants the project to pick up pace. Under the new plan, two underground stations would be connected under the contested Old City, all for $700 million. Once built, the Western Wall station would be attached to Temple Mount, the same site in east Jerusalem that Palestinians and Israelis fight over.

To Muslims, the site known as Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary, is reportedly considered the third-holiest site. However, in Judaism, Temple Mount is seen as the holiest site.

Transportation Ministry spokesman Avner Ovadia told reporters that this project could be finished in five years if no problems arise.

Naming the station after Trump, however, could be a particularly problematic move, considering how much anger the president’s decision sparked in the Arab world.

After Trump announced that he would be moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas vowed to never accept a peace agreement while Trump is the sitting president.

Unlike any other president before him, Trump has decided to ignore the fact that his decision could be the beginning of more violence and holy wars in the region, putting his personal preference for Israel over diplomacy and peace.

Perhaps, this means that he will be more than pleased to have his name attached to this project, despite the fact that the United Nations voted to allow the city’s status to be decided strictly between Israel and Palestine.