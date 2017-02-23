Thanks To Trump, More Than 11,000 Women Plan To Run For Office

Since Donald Trump’s presidency and Hillary Clinton’s subsequent presidential loss, an influx of women have expressed interest in running for public office.

If we had to name one positive outcome of Donald Trump’s presidency thus far, it would be the fact that the resistance against him is so strong that it has influenced Americans who were once passive to political corruption to become active.

A recent example of this comes from Emily’s List — an organization that focuses on getting pro-choice Democratic women elected to office — which has seen a great influx in women’s interest in running for political office, The Huffington Post reports.

The group’s president, Stephanie Schriock, spoke with The Washington Post and noted that during the 2016 cycle, the group boasted of just 900 women interested in running for school board, state legislature, or Congress.

Flash forward to this year, and that number has jumped to more than 11,000 women in all 50 states considering political runs, with many planning to take on the House of Representatives.

“Some of [the increase in interest] is absolutely a reaction to President Trump and his policies,” Jean Sinzdak, of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, reportedly told NPR back in February. “For others, it is Hillary Clinton’s loss.”

Since Emily’s List was founded three decades ago, it has helped elect over 100 Democratic women to the House, 23 to the Senate, 12 to governors’ seats, and countless others to state and local office, according to The Huffington Post.

“Over ten thousand women isn’t a ripple — it’s a wave,” Schriock said on the Emily's List site last month. “Republicans everywhere should sit up and take notice — because this is only the beginning.”

It looks like Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s prediction was right: “The future is female.”