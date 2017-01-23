Ivanka's Fan Mail Tweet Epically Backfired, Thanks To The Internet

After taking to Twitter to show how much love she gets from little children, President Donald Trump's oldest daughter got mercilessly mocked online.

It looks like Ivanka Trump is trying too hard — and the internet noticed.

On Twitter, President Donald Trump's oldest daughter shared a photo of herself reading thank you cards from children, calling it one of the “highlights of the week.”

Overjoyed by these beautiful letters. Reading them is one of the highlights of my week. ?? pic.twitter.com/AF5tSMHnB6 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 25, 2017

The tweet was meant to show off how much praise she's getting from all these nameless children out there who truly dig what she's doing, except not a lot of folks were able to find anything kids would be thanking her for. So the internet promptly took her to task, not only mocking the tweet but also hinting that, perhaps, those cards were all fake.

Those are some amazingly well written children.

Or perhaps simple adults. pic.twitter.com/dzQMzSgMfI — Elliot Waiver (@neilscudder) August 25, 2017

I think maaayyybe this ome is real pic.twitter.com/Y8FKi0XOn6 — Elliot Waiver (@neilscudder) August 25, 2017

The one below it is not written by a child. pic.twitter.com/QJ5D5MCL0o — Sumaya (@SumayaClark) August 25, 2017

Here are some other letters for you from your people @realdonaldtrump @POTUS Ivanka pic.twitter.com/4GaRHg8KbC — LOVETRUMPSHATE (@safeagain1) August 25, 2017

The roasting was so epic that some even managed to mock her father too.

Wow! How does @realDonaldTrump find the time to write so many letters!? — Stephen Harper (@SharperPM) August 25, 2017

I've fixed that for you. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/IHkwNgBlo9 — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 25, 2017

Regardless of the authenticity of those “thank you” cards, it was well worth the laugh and we are all thankful for whoever took the time writing them.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke