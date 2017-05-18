The Kremlin Engulfs The White House On New Time Cover

TIME's new cover is as provocative as the subject from which it draws inspiration. It's jarring, surreal, and almost unbelievable, much like this presidency.

As the mess that is the Donald Trump administration turns into all out chaos, TIME releases yet another cover to talk about. With Russian minarets engulfing the White House, effectively turning it into another Kremlin, the cover pictorializes the growing fears of millions that Trump may be more of a puppet than a president.

The relationship between President Trump and Russia has been circumspect since his 2016 campaign. After Trump's inauguration things have steadily escalated and not only turned the American government into a vehicle for corruption, but into a potential danger to the American people themselves.

On Monday, reports that Trump had leaked highly classified intelligence to Russian officials drew cries of dangerous negligence from both the United States and our allies. However, as alarming as this news was, it was merely the icing on the cake that is the ever-more-dubious connection between Trump and Russia.

In a move that shook the world and may just mark the beginning of the end of Trump's presidency, the commander-in-chief fired FBI Director James Comey, who was also conveniently the head of the investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. His abrupt decision already looked suspicious on its own, but then further reports leaked and turned the Russia investigation into the only current way to restore some integrity to our democracy.

According to Comey's own memos, Trump asked him to end the investigation into former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russian officials. If the evidence pans out, this is obstruction of justice plain and simple, an impeachable offense. Things take another twisted turn when we consider recent allegations that Trump knew Flynn was under FBI investigation when he appointed him. The new TIME cover is not only a wink in the direction of a deeply conflicted administration, but an indictment.

Now FBI veteran Robert Mueller, respected and lauded across party lines, has been given the incredible task of leading the Russia investigation. If Trump is as enmeshed in the Kremlin as he seems to be, this could be the start of a historically bad end to a historically bad presidency. In the president's words, this is "the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!," but, as usual, he's wrong. It's not a witch hunt; it's Americans fighting to stay American because as pretty as minarets are, we don't want them on our White House.