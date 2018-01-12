New York Daily News Cover Lambasts 'S**t For Brains' Trump

Friday's cover design for the New York Daily News includes a caricature of President Donald Trump — as a poop emoji — following his vulgar comments.

The New York Daily News cover for Friday focused on the story that’s making all the headlines today, using a captivating image that gives a perfect summation of how many feel about President Donald Trump.

Following Trump’s alleged use of the words “shithole countries” to describe nations in Africa and Latin America where he feels less immigrants should come to the U.S. from, The New York Daily News put on its cover a caricature of the president — depicted as a “poop emoji.”

.@realDonaldTrump takes a dump on the American dream



An early look at Friday's front: https://t.co/1Wj57JecKC pic.twitter.com/MmOW4VUIMx — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 12, 2018

Included in the cover image is the headline “S**t For Brains." The tagline adds, “Trump spews vicious slur against immigrants.”

The president denied in a tweet this morning ever saying that countries like Haiti, El Salvador, or some African nations were “shithole countries.” Yet Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who was involved in the meeting, confirmed that Trump did indeed make those comments.

“I cannot believe that in the history of the White House and that Oval Office any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday,” Durbin told the press.

It is indeed disappointing to know that the current president has such blatant disrespect for non-white immigrants that come to America. His bigotry cannot be hidden, and even the most staunch defenders of Trump can no longer legitimately state that he doesn’t hold racist attitudes.

America is a melting pot, one in which immigrants from countries all around the world look toward with hope and appreciation. But Trump’s alleged comments this week could extinguish that hope. If true, it was irresponsible and wrong of him to speak like that about immigrants' home nations, and it is not reflective of Americans’ attitudes overall.