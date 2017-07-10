Did National Hurricane Center Shade Trump With Storm Don?

Storm Don is wreaking more havoc than expected, sending Twitter into an uproar with comparisons between the natural phenomenon and President Donald Trump.

The National Hurricane Center may or may not have delivered a subtle, yet epic burn to President Donald Trump in its description of a new tropical storm blowing through the southeastern Caribbean.

The center released a bulletin on Monday giving details about Storm Don which they described as “small” and “well-defined,” while also noting that the storm was “not particularly well organized.”

The Associated Press appeared to confirm the trolling when it tweeted the Hurricane Center’s description accompanied by a subliminal headline that reads, “Not a tweet storm, but a real storm coincidentally named Don,” which pretty clearly refers to the president’s frequent Twitter rants.

Hurricane center calls Tropical Storm Don “small” and ?not particularly well organized.” https://t.co/NDMq439r2V — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) July 18, 2017

As HuffPost notes, storm names are on a six-year rotation and the name Don was added into the mix back in 2006, so the brilliant timing of the storm’s name is, indeed, coincidental. However, it’s more than likely that the Hurricane Center used the opportune moment to take a dig at the unpopular 45th POTUS.

The Hurricane Center may not ever publicly admit that their description of the actual storm perfectly befits Trump, but Twitter already decided that the connection was deliberate and applauds the agency’s clever shade.

National Hurricane Center: We didn't name the "small and not well organized" Tropical Storm Don after Trump.

Americans: Well played, NHC. pic.twitter.com/jd5KlWxZSy — Linda (@lindachilders1) July 18, 2017

The year is 2017. The resistance is led by the National Hurricane Center. https://t.co/5m1pROvnkq — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) July 18, 2017

Even the weather is trolling Trump. — Mary E McGlynn (@MaryEMcGlynn) July 18, 2017

NOAA says Tropical Storm "Don" is small, not well organized, and "LIKELY TO DISSIPATE IN 72 HOURS"....Gosh, if only... pic.twitter.com/0gxzeZeDDr — charlievp (@charlievp) July 18, 2017

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Cyclonebiskit