Why Did ‘Ivanka Suite’ Price At Trump Hotel Jump To $2,134?

Although nothing has been changed about the room's appearance or amenities, the "Ivanka Suite" at the Trump International Hotel has more than doubled in price.

President Donald Trump's presidential win initially caused quite a bit of speculation on how he would handle his job in the Oval Office and if he might use his new position as leader of the free world to his personal advantage.

The former real estate mogul was so used to making a profit no matter the circumstance, that it was hard to believe that he wouldn't finagle a way to make some extra cash as president.

In addition to using millions in taxpayer's money by spending a quarter of his presidency golfing, a shameless plug about his daughter's clothing line, and his company selling real estate to secret buyers, a new scandal has surfaced in regard to Trump using his political position to make a financial gain.

It appears as though the Trumps are using their new status as first family to make some extra money by doubling the price of the "Ivanka Suite" at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C.

What was previously one of the hotel's least expensive rooms is now listed as the most pricey. During this same time in 2017 the room price was at $914 per night and is now up to $2,134 per night, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a group led by Norm Eisen, the former ethics attorney for President Barack Obama.

How do the Trumps profit off of the presidency? We found that the price of the “Ivanka suite” at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. has more than doubled since Donald Trump became president. https://t.co/MgMyMwfSzR — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 15, 2018

So why the insane increase in price? Was the room revamped? Is it now more spacious? Does it feature more amenities? Something had to be done to raise the price of the room over a thousand dollars, right?

Wrong. In fact, the room has been neither upgraded nor redesigned and the only difference between this year and last seems to be that the room now lacks a Nespresso machine, a truly unfortunate downgrade.

i think it’s funny how conservatives screamed about pay for play with the Clintons but are now a okay with the trumps obvious conflicts of interest.https://t.co/1V619NNV3t — Geta Grip (@Getagripdotcom) January 14, 2018

The room's description even still reads the same:

"At 860 sq. ft., this luxurious two level suite, with an internal staircase, has an upstairs private sitting area. Sophisticated and classically furnished decor with signature blues complement the rich wood and fabrics. The ground floor features a king size bed, custom luxurious bed and bath linens including plush robes, 55" high definition television with enhanced sound system, complimentary VOIP phone calls, refreshment center, bedside charging for all smartphones executive desk, dressing closet, and spacious marble bath with separate deep soaking tub and shower and luxurious toiletries."

As of Jan. 5, 2018, the price of a night in DC Trump Hotel's "Ivanka suite" has risen to $2,134, more than twice what it was just one year prior.



Is the "Sh!thole" projector still available? Looks like time to etch "Emoluments Much?" onto the outside of that baby. — Alt USDA_ARS (@AltUSDA_ARS) January 15, 2018

So, if the room is still identical to previous years, what could have possibly caused the room to jump in price? It really doesn't take one long to figure it out.

"Other than an attempt to profit off of Ivanka's raised profile, what reason could they possibly have for drastically raising the price of the room while changing nothing about it?" CREW wrote.

After all, business at the Trump International Hotel has skyrocketed since Trump took his seat in the Oval Office, so it seems very characteristic of Trump to find a way to profit off of the hotel's heavy foot traffic.

If the hotel continues on planning to charge travelers an extra $1,200 per night, however, they better put that Nespresso back in the suite, otherwise the price increase really is just completely ludicrous.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque